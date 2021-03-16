If you've only ever seen Avatar: The Last Airbender, you've only seen half the story. And as fantastic a story as it was during its run on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008 (and still is today), it's clear that co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino had much more story to tell. A:TLA's fanbase, many of whom had come of age with the show or at least matured during the course of Aang's journey to embrace his destiny as the Avatar, were more than happy to return to the world of benders and see what the team had in store. And so it was that The Legend of Korra picked up seventy years later, introducing a new title character who may have been a little older than Aang was when he began his own Avatar training, but who had her own journey of self-discovery to undertake.

That journey arrives today in a gorgeous four-book, eight-Blu-ray set that contains the complete series of The Legend of Korra and hours upon hours' worth of content. Every episode of the original series is here for you to enjoy, as are tons of bonus features featuring the cast and crew as they reveal incredible insight into the award-winning animated series. While the episodes themselves and even all of the bonus features may be familiar to longtime fans of the show (yep, it's the same bonus content from the previous complete series collection, just repackaged), this new Limited Edition SteelBook Collection is absolutely a worthy addition for collector's out there. So whether you're new to The Legend of Korra and are watching this epic adventure for the first time, or you're looking to add more incredible Korra-inspired artwork to your collection, you'll want to pin this edition down ASAP.

RELATED: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Limited Edition SteelBook Is a Beautiful Addition to Your Collection

Image via Nickelodeon, Paramount Home Entertainment

The 4-book collection, limited to only 10,000 units, features stunning new artwork by artist Caleb Thomas. Each book features a different element (Fire, Water, Earth, and Air), with the front covers combining to showcase Korra’s physical journey towards becoming the Avatar, while the back covers represent pivotal and iconic moments in her spiritual journey. Thomas, who also designed the covers of the Avatar: The Last Airbender SteelBook, was handpicked by series co-creator and executive producer Konietzko, who became a fan of Thomas’ art style when he saw it featured on social media. You can display Thomas' art on your own media shelf as of today, but act fast because these collector's items are sure to go quickly!

Details from the previously released press release for the limited edition SteelBook Collection follows below, along with a checklist of all the content you'll enjoy in this four-book, eight-disc set:

Created by Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, The Legend of Korra picks up seventy years after the end of the Avatar: The Last Airbender story arc with brand-new characters and settings. The series follows the new Avatar, Korra, as she faces the difficult challenges, duties, and responsibilities that come with being the Avatar. The series aired on Nickelodeon and Nick.com from April 2012 through December 2014, garnering both critical and audience acclaim while also winning Annie and Primetime Emmy awards.

The series features the same iconic blend of anime and traditional animation as the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series, alongside a talented voice cast including Janet Varney, David Faustino, P.J. Byrne, J.K. Simmons, Seychelle Gabriel, Dee Bradley Baker, and Mindy Sterling.

Synopsis:

The spirit of the Avatar lives on in the complete series of The Legend of Korra. Relive every moment from all four books. From meeting Avatar Korra, a teenage girl from the Southern Water Tribe, in Book One, to opening the spirit portal and entering a new age where spirits and mankind coexist in Books Two and Three, to embarking on a journey of self-discovery and restoring balance to the Earth Kingdom in Book Four, fans won’t want to miss a second of air, earth, water and firebending in this complete collection!

Image via Nickelodeon, Paramount Home Entertainment

Seasons:

Book One: Air Season 1 – 12 episodes – Aired 4/14/12 – 6/23/12

Book Two: Spirits Season 2 – 14 episodes – Aired 9/13/13 – 11/22/13

Book Three: Change Season 3 – 13 episodes – Aired 6/27/14 – 8/22/14

Book Four: Balance Season 4 – 13 episodes – Aired 10/3/14 – 12/19/14



Bonus Content:

Image via Nickelodeon, Paramount Home Entertainment

Book One: Air Audio Commentary (episodes 101-112) The Legend of Puppetbender Presents “The Making of a Legend: The Untold Story – Part I” Creator’s Favorite Scenes: Animatics Welcome to Republic City The Revelation (2) The Voice in the Night The Spirit of Competition (2) And the Winner Is… When Extremes Meet Turning the Tides Endgame



Image via Nickelodeon, Paramount Home Entertainment

Book Two: Spirits Audio Commentary (episodes 113-126) Scene Bending Rebel Spirit Scene 1 Rebel Spirit Scene 2 The Southern Lights Scene 1 The Southern Lights Scene 2 Civil Wars, Pt. 1 Civil Wars, Pt. 2 Peacekeepers Beginnings: Part 1 Beginnings: Part 2 The Guide A New Spiritual Age Night of a Thousand Stars Harmonic Convergence Darkness Falls Light in the Dark Kindred Spirits: Tenzin’s Family Inside the Book of Spirits The Re-telling of Korra’s Journey Feuding Spirits: Korra’s Family



Image via Nickelodeon, Paramount Home Entertainment

Book Three: Change Audio Commentary (episodes 201-213) The Spirit of an Episode A Breath of Fresh Air Rebirth The Earth Queen In Harm’s Way The Metal Clan Old Wounds Original Airbenders The Terror Within The Stakeout Long Live the Queen The Ultimatum Enter the Void Venom of the Red Lotus



Image via Nickelodeon, Paramount Home Entertainment

Book Four: Balance Audio Commentary (episodes 214-226) Kuvira vs. Prince Wu Republic City Hustle: Parts 1-3 The Legend of the Puppetbender Presents “The Making of a Legend: The Untold Story – Part II” Legend of Korra: New York Comic-Con Panel Featurette



KEEP READING: Nickelodeon Is Expanding the 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Universe with New Streaming Movies & Shows

Share Share Tweet Email

The 7 Biggest Oscar Snubs and Surprises From This Year’s Nominations Some good, some bad.