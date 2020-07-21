‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Sequel Series ‘Legend of Korra’ Arrives on Netflix Next Month

Netflix did wonders for Avatar: The Last Airbender, and vice versa. The streaming service got a big bump from folks stuck at home and looking for some good quality content that’s family friendly and entertaining; the title was in the Top 10 for quite a few weeks after it debuted. But the award-winning Nickelodeon series, which wrapped up more than a decade ago, also enjoyed a new and returning fan base as people of all ages and levels of familiarity tuned in to watch Avatar Aang master the four elements. But while A:TLA may have run its course, there’s yet more story from the world of Avatar to be told. That story continues in The Legend of Korra, and it’s arriving on Netflix in just a few short weeks. Set your calendars for August 14th!

If you’re not familiar with the sequel series, here’s the official synopsis:

Taking place 70 years after the events of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” this story follows the adventures of the Avatar after Aang – a passionate, rebellious, and fearless teenage girl from the Southern Water Tribe named Korra. With three of the four elements under her belt (Earth, Water, and Fire), Korra seeks to master the final element, Air. Her quest leads her to the epicenter of the modern “Avatar” world, Republic City – a metropolis that is fueled by steampunk technology. It is a virtual melting pot where benders and non-benders from all nations live and thrive. However, Korra discovers that Republic City is plagued by crime as well as a growing anti-bending revolution that threatens to rip it apart. Under the tutelage of Aang’s son, Tenzin, Korra begins her air-bending training while dealing with the dangers at large.

And here’s how Netflix broke the news: