Long ago, in Nickelodeon’s wildly beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, Avatar Aang (voiced by Zach Tyler Eisen) and his friends of Team Avatar sought to help win the hundred-year war that spanned generations against the Fire Nation and tyrannical Fire Lord Ozai (Mark Hamill) and his gamble for control over the other elemental nations. In the sequel series The Legend of Korra, the new Avatar and her team faced a practical assembly line of new and unique villains that were after more than just world domination.

The original Avatar’s entire story across its three seasons was built on the single goal of defeating the Fire Lord and the threat the Fire Nation posed to the planet. Nearly every episode demonstrated the Fire Nation’s power as an unmistakable and omnipresent evil over the world that created problems and dangers that the heroes needed to overcome. Similar to the presence of the Galactic Empire in the Star Wars saga, the source of conflict that drove the main plot was largely rooted in the Fire Nation’s ruthless hold over the other nations, personified by members of its royal family and military leaders such as Princess Azula (Grey DeLisle), Admiral Zhao (Jason Isaacs) and a swarm of nameless soldiers. Except for a few redeemed characters such as Prince Zuko (Dante Basco) and General Iroh (Mako Iwamatsu), the Fire Nation were primarily depicted as the clear-cut bad guys.

In The Legend of Korra, even though the world has enjoyed over seventy years of peace after the hundred-year war, Korra (Janet Varney), the newly reincarnated Avatar, still has a duty to master all four elements and bring balance to the world, not by fighting an entire nation out to get her, but individuals and terrorist groups driven by their own mentalities. Rather than facing an easily identifiable singular evil, each season of the series introduces a new villain with their own motives that go beyond the simple desire for control. Instead of villainous characters personifying a governmental superpower’s will, the villains in Korra represented specific ideologies taken to the extreme. Unlike the Fire Lord, these villains were given fully dimensional motivations backing their terrible actions that not only fleshed them out as characters but made the series’ story and the world of Avatar all the richer.

RELATED: How 'The Legend of Korra' Created a Hero By Letting Her Fail

Image via Nickelodeon

Along with giving characters of the other elemental nations and abilities the title of villain role, each season of Korra centers on previously unexplored perspectives and tensions in the world of Avatar, each manifested by a new antagonist. Book 1 brought to light the societal disparity between benders and non-benders, which culminated in the rise of the Equalist movement led by Amon (Steve Blum). Book 2 explored the uneasy relationship between humans and spirits as Korra faces her uncle Unalaq (Adrian LaTourelle) who seeks to give both worlds only to the dark spirit Vaatu (Jonathan Adams). Book 3 introduced the Red Lotus, a terrorist group that aimed to dissolve the borders of all nations and wipe out world leaders, including the Avatar, in the name of chaotic freedom. Book 4 dealt with the aftermath of the Earth Kingdom’s fall in Korra’s absence, which gave rise to the Earth Empire’s totalitarian dictatorship led by Kuvira (Zelda Williams).

None of these antagonists set out simply for power or a malevolent want for destruction. Each of them had been hurt and formed by either past experiences or the shape of the world. Amon, who was later revealed to be the bloodbender Noatak, wanted equality for a world he felt had been poisoned by the advantages of bending he learned at a young age. Unalaq, who had always had a strong connection with spirits, wanted the human realm to be reunited with the spirits after years of spiritual decay. Red Lotus leader Zaheer (Henry Rollins) and his team wanted freedom from the rule of oppressive governments that continued to throw the world out of balance even after the war ended. Even the manipulative power-hungry Kuvira, who had a similar vice on gaining control of the Earth Kingdom as Avatar’s Azula or the Fire Lord, did so because of how she felt her country deserved a guiding hand when no one else could.

Image via Nickelodeon

What makes The Legend of Korra’s villains especially effective in the overall story is how each of them plays into Korra's character development over the four seasons. In Avatar, Aang and company matured on their journey to face their destiny and win the war, despite whoever it was they had to face. Not much of a relationship was made between Aang and the other villains outside the later-redeemed Zuko. Aang and his friends did not even meet the Fire Lord until the explosive series finale. Conversely, Korra was directly changed by her clashes with her enemies and even learned from them as she grew season to season. The Fire Nation was largely a faceless foe that needed to be stopped. The Legend of Korra gave its villains enough depth and insight as people that Korra was able to understand and at times even try to reason with. Amon, Unalaq, Zaheer, and Kuvira were each a major presence in Korra’s life as individuals in their respective seasons, giving her a dynamic with them that represented more than just a villain to overcome.

Korra's Avatar journey was made a much more varied and layered story than Aang’s because of the care the show put into its villains. While the antagonists Korra had to face each presented physical threats, they also illuminated aspects of her character and the world of Avatar that were not so easily resolved by a show of force. Along with bringing balance, Korra had to navigate her Avatar duties in a world that is more morally ambiguous than that of Aang’s time with more complex motivations and questions than the classical evil villainy of the Fire Lord. Ultimately, the fear Korra had of facing her enemies and the trauma she suffered after facing them helped her realize the problems in the world around her and the weaknesses in herself, helping her to become whole by the end.

9 Best Shows Like 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' for More Epic Animated Adventure

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Austin Allison (56 Articles Published) Austin Allison is an Animation Feature Writer for Collider. He is also an illustator, avid cartoon watcher, and occasional singer. His karaoke favorites include singing Rainbow Connection as Kermit the Frog and Frank Sinatra's My Way as Goofy. Check out his Instagram (@a_t_allison) and Twitter (@atallison_) for his latest artwork and to submit commssions. More From Austin Allison

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe