Bilal Lashari’s epic, The Legend of Maula Jatt, has set a global opening weekend record for a Pakistani-made and Punjabi-language film. The action-fantasy movie, which is a reboot of the 1979 cult Punjabi classic, Maula Jat, was released on October 13.

As confirmed in a recent article by Deadline, The Legend of Maula Jatt has broken box office records with its weekend opening. The film took in just over half a million dollars in Pakistan. Across seventy-nine locations in the United Kingdom, it picked up $355,000, earning its place as No. 9 on the chart. In the United States and Canada, the film grossed $290,000 and $235,000 respectively, and in Australia, grossed $160,000. In both Canada and Australia, the film entered at No. 6 on the chart, and reached No. 1 in The United Arab Emirates raking in over $515,000. The film opened in twenty-five markets worldwide, including Norway, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and South East Asia. Overall, the film brought in $2.3 million globally (equal to approximately PKR 51cr). In comparison, IMDb records the 2018 Pakistani Urdu-language Nadeem Beyg-directed comedy, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 (Youth Won’t Come Again 2), previously held the record when it took in $331,048 globally at the box office. The filmmakers revealed that demand has led exhibitors to add further screenings throughout the week.

Producers of the film have expressed their delight at its success so far. “I’m beyond overwhelmed by the love the film has received from audiences and critics alike the world over,” Lashari said. The film’s director, co-writer, editor, cameraman, and producer admitted he is thrilled that his work has further opened up Pakistan-based films to the world. “We are so proud that The Legend of Maula Jatt has been instrumental in putting Pakistan-made cinema on the global map as it continues to win over hearts in theaters across the world,” he said. Fellow producer Ammara Hikmat is also glad to see his film appreciated by critics and viewers worldwide, particularly in light of pandemic-based difficulties. “The Legend of Maula Jatt has been our labor of love for a number of years. The pandemic came and returned but we knew we had to hold out for a theatrical release, as the film is undoubtedly a big screen experience,” Hikmat said. “We’re so delighted that our film has broken previous records and set a new benchmark for Pakistan-made cinema, loved and lauded not only domestically but by audiences and critics globally.”

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a reboot of Maula Jat (1979), following a prizefighter who takes on the most feared warrior in the land of Punjab, Noori Natt (Hamza Ali Abbasi). The fighter, Maula Jatt (Fawad Khan), seeks vengeance against his nemesis, but soon finds that the price of truth, justice, and honour can tear families apart. The film also stars Mahira Khan (as Mukhoo Jattni), Humaima Malik (Daaro Nattni), Gohar Rasheed (Maakha Natt), and Shafqat Cheema (Jeeva Natt). Brian Adler, who has also worked on Avatar: The Way of Water (which will be released later this year) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), served as VFX supervisor on the film. The film is produced by Encyclomedia and Lashari Films in association with AAA Motion Pictures, with Moviegoers Entertainment distributing the film overseas. The film premiered in Pakistan on October 13.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is currently playing in theaters worldwide. Check out the trailer below: