In addition to his directing work in the Evil Dead franchise and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy, Sam Raimi is well-known for producing two of the small screen's greatest action-adventure shows — specifically the iconic but campy Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and its revolutionary spin-off series, Xena: Warrior Princess. However, few may be familiar with another equally bingeworthy fantasy show Raimi produced: Legend of the Seeker, which first premiered in 2008. Based on the book series The Sword of Truth by Terry Goodkind, Legend of the Seeker is full of well-executed character arcs, romantic moments, and heroic battles against evil. It's been seventeen years since Legend of the Seeker made its small-screen debut, but the show remains as timeless as ever — and even though it only ran for two seasons, it's currently available for streaming on Prime Video, waiting for a whole new audience to discover it.

What Is 'Legend of the Seeker' About?

Image via Amazon Prime

The story of Legend of the Seeker follows a woodsman named Richard Cypher (Craig Horner), who is unaware of his destiny as the Seeker of Truth. Richard doesn't have many ambitions for himself in his day-to-day life; raised in the province of Westland by his adoptive parents, his entire life changes when he saves a woman named Kahlan Amnell (Bridget Regan) from a group of soldiers pursuing her. Kahlan is later revealed to be the Mother Confessor, the leader of an ancient, all-female order, and someone who is known for her tremendous, unique powers. With a single touch, she can "confess" someone, or place them under her control.

Kahlan and Richard eventually seek out the wizard Zeddicus Zu'l Zorander, or "Zedd," (Bruce Spence), who was responsible for hiding Richard away as a child and informs him of the truth — that his life is not all as it seems. The legendary Seeker of Truth is prophesied to abolish the threat of evil, and he wields the powerful Sword of Truth as his weapon against his foes. While the Seeker of Truth is usually named by a wizard of the First Order, like Zedd, it is said that a true Seeker is born a Seeker, and essentially names themselves by possessing the innate qualities of a Seeker. As the Seeker of Truth, Richard also learns that he is fated to defeat an evil tyrant named Darken Rahl (Craig Parker). After accepting his destiny, Richard teams up with Kahlan and Zedd, and the three set off together on a quest to vanquish evil.

'Legend of the Seeker' Is a Stunning Fantasy Series With Great Performances

Image via ABC Studios

Legend of the Seeker has everything you could want from the fantasy genre, embracing familiar tropes while still being unpredictable and enthralling. Good versus evil, great battles and magical powers take center stage in this underrated show. The gorgeous costuming and otherworldly natural landscapes still hold up thanks to the show's filming locations in New Zealand — just like another stunning fantasy franchise, The Lord of the Rings. The strong characters, fantastically choreographed fight sequences, and rich mythology bring this uniquely magical world to life.

From a performance standpoint, Horner's Richard Cypher is a noble, do-gooder hero who's passionate and believable, effortlessly kind and a convincing leader when he needs to be. Meanwhile, Richard's biggest allies are strong characters in their own right; Regan's portrayal of the Mother Confessor is the perfect mixture of power, feminity, and nobility. Kahlan's magic makes her more of a partner than a damsel in distress, even if she's introduced early on as Richard's love interest. The romance between Richard and Kahlan is a timeless forbidden love story, since Seekers are known for developing feelings for their Confessors but are prevented from becoming lovers due to the risk of the Seeker falling under the Confessor's control. However, if a Seeker truly loves their Confessor wholeheartedly, her powers will have no effect. As you can imagine, this type of setup makes the relationship between Kahlan and Richard even more exciting to watch as it unfolds on-screen. Horner and Regan's chemistry is palpable from the very beginning, and Legend of the Seeker gives their characters' romance no shortage of complications.

'Legend of the Seeker' Boasts Strong Female Characters

Image via ABC Studios

Viewers who loved the strength of the female characters in Xena: Warrior Princess will likely be drawn to the female protagonists (and sometimes antagonists) in Legend of the Seeker. By the end of the first season, the threat of Darken Rahl is not the only danger Richard has to deal with — but he also gains the allegiance of one of the most underrated characters in the show. Cara (Tabrett Bethell) is a Mord-Sith, raised to be a torturer and bodyguard from a young age, and is initially cold and unfeeling, but her character evolves as the series progresses. As a member of an elite group of female warriors created to defend Darken Rahl in life and death, Cara's arc in Legend of the Seeker becomes more compelling once she breaks free of her oath and embarks on her own redemption arc. Bethell's performance in the series is complex, as she portrays her character's transition from a seductive, deadly Mord-Sith to a sarcastic, blunt hero.

If you're a fan of Raimi's previous shows and looking for more of the same, Legend of the Seeker is one of the most underrated fantasy shows of the mid-2000s. In addition to its visuals, Legend of the Seeker combines action, romance, and comedy, making it an obvious spiritual successor to Xena and Hercules, while serving as the perfect binge-watch for anyone who wants to lose themselves in a unique magical world.

Legend of the Seeker is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Your changes have been saved Legend of the Seeker Release Date November 1, 2008 Cast Craig Horner , Bridget Regan , Bruce Spence , Tabrett Bethell , Kevin J. Wilson , Ben Fransham , Danielle Cormack , Elizabeth Blackmore , William Morgan Sheppard , Jay Laga'aia , David de Lautour , Jessica Marais , Alison Bruce , Lauren Shaw , Renato Bartolomei Main Genre Adventure Seasons 2 Expand

Watch on Prime Video