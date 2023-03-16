Following his tragic passing last November, actor Jason David Frank, best known for his role in the Power Rangers franchise, is set to have one last outing with the debut of Legend of the White Dragon, which has now set an official theatrical release date, according to Deadline. The movie, produced by Bat in the Sun Productions and Bascule Productions, will be distributed exclusively in theaters across 25 markets by Falling Forward Films on September 4, commemorating what would have been the actor's 50th birthday.

Directed by Aaron Schoenke and Sean Schoenke, the film centers on the titular White Dragon named Erik Reed, played by Frank, who, after being a fugitive on the run for the past three years, returns to the city he once fought to protect. In order to save his family and clear his name, he must face off against the threat of Dragon Prime, played by Aaron Schoenke, who vows to unleash his own revenge. With an exciting and potentially action-packed premise, the film's release could serve as a fun and engaging thrill ride, which could serve as a touching sendoff to the beloved actor.

“We are proud to have worked with such a talented actor, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share his final performance with the world,” co-director Aaron Schoenke said to Deadline. “Having been on this journey with Jason for 10 years, I know he would be beyond excited to know that Legend of the White Dragon will be opening in theaters.”

Image via Bat in the Sun

Frank was best known for his role as Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise, which he starred in as far back as the early '90s, making additional appearances in other shows alongside a cameo in the 2017 film adaptation. Alongside starring in Legend of the White Dragon, Frank also served as a producer on the film with the Schoenkes, Christopher Jay, Mark Dacascos, King Bach, Michael Madsen, and David Ramsey. Additional producers include Jason Faunt, Rachel Brooke Smith, Ciara Hanna, Kevin Porter, Mayling Ng, Cerina Vincent, and Jenna Rae Frank, daughter of the late actor.

“We are honored to be helping to bring the last film of such a talented artist to worldwide audiences,” added Scott Kennedy of Falling Forward Films. “We hope that fans of Jason David Frank will love to see the collaboration of so many celebrated actors together in Legend of the White Dragon.”

Legend of the White Dragon debuts exclusively in theaters on September 4. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming movie below.