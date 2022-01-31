Based on Critical Role, a Dungeons & Dragons web series starring Matthew Mercer, Ashley Johnson, Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey, Liam O'Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, Marisha Ray, and Sam Riegel, The Legend of Vox Machina follows a group of mismatched friends as they desperately pay off a bar tab and end up on a quest to save the entire realm. Blood and banter combine to create a story that is both comedic and heartful, where the characters feel real despite the fantastical setting. A combination of talented cast members, many of whom are reprising their roles from the webseries, and mature yet colorful animation brings the story to life in a way that feels wonderfully different; as great as it's been imagining these characters battling dark forces in Exandria, it is fulfilling to finally see them in motion on the screen.

The show will follow the first campaign of Critical Role, starting before the beginning of the webseries, following Vox Machina, a group of mercenaries hired to find and kill whatever beast has been laying waste to nearby farmlands. The series will continue to follow other arcs from the first campaign, such as the group's encounter with the evil Lord and Lady Briarwood in the town of Whitestone.

The following is a guide to the main cast and characters of The Legend of Vox Machina.

RELATED: 'The Legend of Vox Machina' Adds David Tennant, Dominic Monaghan, and More to Guest Voice Cast

Laura Bailey as Vex’ahlia Vessar

Image via Amazon Studios

A half-elf ranger, Vex’ahlia grew up alongside her twin brother, Vax’ildan. Taken from their human mother at a young age and given to their elven father to train, the two eventually left home to pursue their own lives.

Vex’ahlia often feels separated from those around her, fitting in with neither elves nor humans. While her brother found comfort in the cities of the land, stealing for survival, Vex’ahlia enjoyed spending her time amongst the woods, where she learned to hunt and survive. This is also where she met her faithful companion and pet bear, Trinket. While she portrays herself as confident and outgoing, she hides feelings of doubt and abandonment due to the cold reception she and her brother received upon going to live with their father. After returning to her childhood home with her brother, only to find it destroyed by dragons, Vex became determined to learn as much as she could about dragons in the hopes that she could kill the one that destroyed her home. At the beginning of the webseries, she struggles with this desire for vengeance.

Vex is described as the more pragmatic of the twins, quick with her words and able to see the facts for what they are (most of the time). She's a master haggler and uses her expert bluffing skills to get her and her friends out of various situations. A history of desperation and poverty while on the run means she's rather frugal with money, never quite revealing how much the group actually has at any given time.

Laura Bailey will be reprising her role as Vex’ahlia from Critical Role. Laura Bailey is also known for her roles as Abby is The Last of Us Part 2, Black Widow in multiple Marvel video games, and various roles in the Final Fantasy series.

Taliesin Jaffe as Percival de Rolo

Image via Amazon Studios

Lord Percival Fredrickstein von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III (Percy, for short), is a human gunslinger and former heir to the city of Whitestone. When he was young, his family was overthrown and murdered, forcing him to flee his home. Traveling alone for many years, he was eventually taught how to make his first gun by the shadow demon, Orthax.

A love for science and naturalism, Percy is an intelligent young man plagued by the trauma of seeing his family murdered and the thirst for vengeance he carries. He's quiet compared to his companions, though underneath his calm exterior is a mind for tinkering and eccentricity; his bad experience with the demon, Orthax, however, has left him with an aversion towards using magic. He is wise beyond his years, which often leads him to feel as if he is the most mature of his companions. He has a pension for knocking snobby rich people off their high horses.

Like Vex, he stuggles with thoughts of vengeance for the death of his family.

Taliesin Jaffe will be reprising his role as Percival de Rolo from Critical Role. Taliesin is also known for his roles in World of Warcraft and Fire Emblem Warriors.

Image via Amazon Studios

A gnome from a family of former thieves-turned-followers of Sarenrae, Pike is a cleric with an affinity towards healing. When her grandfather was attacked by goliaths, Pike helped to save the one goliath that stood up against the others; she and the goliath, named Grog Strongjaw, became close friends. Their friendship would eventually lead to the two of them joining Vox Machina when Pike joined the group in order to save Grog from necromantic magic.

Pike struggles with feelings of anger and frustration; despite a kind and warm personality, she sometimes goes overboard when it comes to violence. She revels in feeling powerful and desires to become stronger. Regardless, she is welcoming to most folk and cares deeply for her friends; she spends much of her time healing them and making sure they are safe. However, her compassion often leads to her disregarding her own feelings and needs, if only to put on a brave face for those around her.

Ashley Johnson will be reprising her role as Pike from Critical Role. Ashley is also known for her roles as Ellie in the Last of Us series, Gretchen Grundler on Recess, Terra on Teen Titans, and Tulip and Lake in Infinity Train.

Liam O'Brien as Vax’ildan Vessar

Image via Amazon Studios

The brother of Vex’ahlia, Vax’ildan is a rogue/paladin/cleric with a pension for stealing trinkets and pranking others, despite his otherwise serious persona. After leaving their father’s home behind, Vax’ildan and his sister attempted to return to their mother, only to find her and their childhood home destroyed by dragons. With nowhere left to go, Vax and Vex set out on their own once more, eventually helping to found the group, Vox Machina.

Unlike his sister, Vax is more open to expressing himself; usually in the form of self loathing. He has habit of avoiding stressful situations by simply walking away and only share his deepest feelings and thoughts with his sister, Vex. His years of wondering alone with Vex before joining Vox Machina left him depressed and forlorn; however, after finding companionship among the other, Vax began to explore the kind of person (half-elf) he really wanted to be and began to understand how much those he cares about mean to him, and how far he is willing to go to keep them safe.

Liam O'Brien will be reprising his role as Vax’ildan from Critical Role. Liam is also known for his roles as Gaara in Naruto and Captain Jushiro Ukitake in Bleach.

Marisha Ray as Keyleth

Image via Amazon Studios

Another half-elf, Keyleth, is a druid. As a child, her mother left on a journey to become the leader of their tribe and never returned. Once she was old enough, Keyleth left to do the same.

A sharp contrast to her elven ancestry, Keyleth is socially awkward due to her sheltered childhood. However, her power is undeniable. Since childhood, she has shown a great talent for magic, enough so that her father planned for her to become the future leader of their tribe. Her childhood was one of strict study and high expectations; Keyleth is set on proving herself worthy of her tribe and to those around her, believing that she is undeserving of happiness unless she can be what others need.

Keyleth has one of the strongest moral compasses among Vox Machina; she often questions decisions made by the team and sometimes becoming angry when she disagrees. She lacks self-confidence in her abilities and often acts impulsively, landing the group in more trouble than when they started. Regardless, she refuses to give up and her tenacity and determination to do the right thing paints her as a shining light amongst some darker moments in the story.

Marisha Ray will be reprising her role as Keyleth from Critical Role. Marisha is also known for her roles as Margaret in Persona 4 Arena Ultimax and Persona Q, and Laura S. Arseid in The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel series.

Sam Riegel as Scanlan Shorthalt

Image via Amazon Studios

A gnome and bard, Scanlan spent a good portion of his life in a traveling troupe, singing and performing in the hopes of earning enough money to support his mother. Flirtatious and fanciful, Scanlan is fiercely protective of his friends, especially fellow gnome Pike. His lighthearted ways hide a darker past filled with bloodshed and loss. Yet, despite this, Scanlan still yearns for true love.

Scanlan is the group's negotiator, having a sharp tongue and quick wit. While he often plays the role of support during battle, Scanlan is powerful in his own right, weaving songs of magic to take foes of all kinds, even when fighting solo. He isn't one for sharing his feelings, often hiding behind a mask of comedy to cover up his feelings of separation from the rest of Vox Machina, which sometimes leads to him feeling as though the others don't really know him at all.

Sam Riegel will be reprising his role as Scanlan from Critical Role. Sam is also known for his role as Donatello in theTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003) series.

Travis Willingham as Grog Strongjaw

Image via Amazon Studios

Best friends to Pike and her family of gnomes, Grog was exiled from his group of goliaths for defending Pike’s grandfather. The barbarian/fighter is a protector of the innocent, a valiant warrior, and a lover of women and ale. He enjoys challenging random people to a fight, if only for the thrill of it, and hates to lose, even going so far as to cheat in various brawls and one-on-one fights. He isn't the smartest, especially when compared to some of his friends, but, despite him lacking in the intelligence department, he’s persistent in learning to read and write (with the help of Pike, of course).

Unlike his best friend Pike, Grog tends to be less compassionate towards his enemies; he more willing to start a fight (and end one) than the others, and has little qualms about showing no mercy. Yet, underneath all that aggression and violence, Grog has a sweet side, most often seen when he’s surrounded by those that he loves; he's protective, especially of Pike, and will go to great lengths to protect his companions. However, his impulsive nature often results in more bad than good; he has a habit of charging into the unknown, often coming face to face with danger before the others are there to help him.

Travis Willingham will be reprising his role as Grog from Critical Role. Travis is also known for his roles as Roy Mustang in Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Portgas D. Ace in One Piece, Knuckles the Echidna in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise and Thor in several Marvel projects.

Matthew Mercer as Lord Sylas Briarwood and Others

Image via Amazon Studios

As the original DM, Matthew Mercer will be reprising multiple roles from Critical Role, as well as the Narrator of the show. His most notable role in the show so far will be that of Lord Sylas Briarwood, husband to Lady Delilah Briarwood and co-ruler of Whitestone.

Matthew is also known for his roles as Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan, Kiritsugu Emiya in Fate/Zero, Jotaro Kujo in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Aikurō Mikisugi in Kill la Kill, and Leorio in Hunter x Hunter.

'The Legend of Vox Machina': First Look at 'Critical Role's Animated Amazon Series Phil Bourassa will serve as the lead character designer for the series.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email