Ever since The Legend of Vox Machina, based on the popular live-streamed table-top role-play show Critical Role, was first announced, a big question for fans was who would be in the cast. Luckily for fans, today it was revealed that The Legend of Vox Machina will be featuring the voices of David Tennant (Doctor Who), Dominic Monaghan (Lost), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Felicia Day (Supernatural), Tony Hale (Veep), Gina Torres (Firefly), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and many more.

Critical Role is a live-streamed table-top RPG show created by a group of self-proclaimed “nerdy-ass voice actors” staring Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O’Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Matthew Mercer (Overwatch), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers). The newly announced guest cast will be joining the original Critical Role cast members, who will be voicing the characters they originally played.

The Legend of Vox Machina was first conceived as a 22-minute animated special based on the characters and adventures of Vox Machina, Critical Role’s original live-streamed tabletop RPG campaign. In 2019, they launched a Kickstarter campaign to produce the special and ended up meeting their initial funding goal within minutes, and ended up raising over $11.3 million and became one of the most funded Film & Video projects in Kickstarter history. They then decided to make a 10-episode season, which then expanded to 24 episodes across two seasons once Amazon Studios got on board.

Image via Prime Video

Related: 'The Legend of Vox Machina' Red Band Trailer Relishes in Animated Fantasy Blood and Guts

The show will feature The Council of Emon, a governing body, which will see Tennant playing General Krieg, Beatriz playing Lady Kima, Varma playing the key Vox Machina ally Allura and Hale as Sir Fince. Additionally, on the council will be Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) as Sovereign Uriel Tal’Dorei. Day will be voicing the Captain of Emon. Monaghan is voicing Archibald, a dwarf and rebel leader in Whitestone with Torres as Keeper Yennen. While fan-favorite character, Gilmore is being voiced by Sunil Malhotra (Legend of Korra). Some additional voice talent who can be heard in the series are Anjali Bhimani, Eugene Byrd, Esmé Creed-Miles, Darin De Paul, Grey Griffin, Bobby Hall, Kelly Hu, Rory McCann, Max Mittelman, Mason Alexander Park, Stacey Raymond, Stephen Root, Tracie Thoms.

The Legend of Vox Machina is a production of Amazon Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse for Prime Video. The Critical Role cast also serves as executive producers, alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance), Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth).

Watch The Legend of Vox Machina when it streams exclusively on Prime Video starting Friday, January 28, releasing three episodes a week for the duration of the twelve-episode season. Read the official The Legend of Vox Machina synopsis below:

Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role’s first livestreamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated fantasy-adventure series for adults that follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. From a sinister necromancer to a powerful curse, the group confronts a variety of obstacles that not only test their skills, but also the strength of their bond.

'Moon Knight' Trailer Breakdown: Time to Embrace the Chaos Let's break down the introduction of 'Moon Knight', a new series coming to Disney+ on March 30!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email