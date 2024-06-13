Based on the popular online Dungeons & Dragons series, Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina follows a ragtag group of adventurers in the magical land of Tal'Dorei. Originally a group of screw-ups only concerned with drinking and making money, Vox Machina finds their moral views challenged as they are given more opportunities to be heroes, eventually becoming heroes of the realms. Now on a quest to collect artifacts forged by the gods, they must overcome their flaws and become the heroes needed to save the world.

With season three scheduled for release in the fall, it's as good a time as any to look at the best characters from seasons one and two. Each one feels like they come from a game of D&D, fitting into classic archetypes with a hefty dose of modern humor despite the fantasy setting.

10 Umbrasyl

Voiced by Matthew Mercer

An ancient dragon able to breathe acid, Umbrayl (Matthew Mercer), was approached by the green dragon, Raishan (Cree Summer), to become part of the Chroma Conclave, an alliance of ancient dragons strong enough to take over Tal'Dorei. On the orders of the Conclave's leader, Thordak (Lance Reddick), he goes to the city of Westrun to drain the city of gold. However, his focus shifts when he meets Anna Riplay (Kelly Hu), who informs him about the powerful Vestiges of Divergence.

Umbrasyl is a fantastic example of a modern dragon character thanks to his intelligence and how proactive he is throughout season two. While Thordak has impressive physical powers, he remains in his lair, while Umbrasyl takes the fight to Vox Machina as he tries to steal the relics they need to stop the Chroma Conclave. He uses every trick at his disposal to get the edge in battle, from turning invisible via magic to taking hostages, to force his enemies to their knees and beg for their lives.

9 Keyleth of the Air Ashari

Voiced by Marisha Ray

A half-elf from a druid community called the Ashari, Keyleth (Marisha Ray), leaves her people to go on a journey of elemental trials to prove that she is worthy of leading. However, she is plagued by self-doubt and insecurities, which often cause her to fumble some of her spells. When she can overcome her anxiety, however, Keyleth unleashes nature's full wrath against the enemies of Vox Machina.

Keyleth's character is the one who went through the most changes between the D&D game and the television series, but the changes are overall improvements. Making Keyleth more emotionally insecure and vulnerable makes her a more sympathetic character and leads to strong moments where she overcomes her flaws and makes sacrifices for her friends. Plus, druid characters aren't often given the spotlight in fantasy media, so it's awesome to see a character command plants to bind enemies or transform into a saber-toothed cat.

8 Shaun Gilmore

Voiced by Sunil Malhotra

A sorcerer who lives in the capital city of Emon, Shaun Gilmore (Sunil Malhotra), operates Gilmore's Glorious Goods, a magic shop that sells everything an adventurer could need. This brings him into frequent contact with Vox Machina, and though they don't offer as much gold as he'd like, Shaun is all too happy to spend time with their rogue, Vax (Liam O'Brien). Though not much of a fighter, Shaun's magical talents allow him to hold his own when needed and are more than enough to protect his valuable items from theft.

Shaun Gilmore is easily the most memorable side character in the show thanks to his lovable personality. He is flamboyant and excessive in everything he does, be it welcoming customers into his shop or flirting with Vax every chance he gets. Though profits are always important to him, Shaun is willing to give help and knowledge related to magical beings, and when he sees Vax and Keyleth have feelings for one another, he backs off to let their romance bloom.

7 Delilah Briarwood

Voiced by Grey DeLisle

To save the life of her husband, Sylas (Matthew Mercer), Delilah Briarwood (Grey DeLisle) entered into a pact with a dark god called the Whispered One to transform him into a vampire. Years later, she and Sylas overthrow the de Rolo family of Whitestone to unearth an ancient ziggurat. Using dark magic, Delilah rules Whitestone with an undead army while she makes plans to use the ziggurat to summon the Whispered One himself.

The main antagonist of season one, Delilah, has all the makings of a great villain, from her wide array of necromantic powers to DeLisle's wonderful performance. She comes across as a villain who holds all the cards and knows how to play her enemies into her hand with a few choice words instead of magic. Her love for Sylas also grants her extra layers, as her evil actions are rooted in a desire to keep her husband safe, even if she turns him into a monster in the process.

Voiced by Ashley Johnson

A gnome cleric in service to the Everlight (Tracie Thoms), Pike Trickfoot (Ashley Johnson), finds herself at a crossroads in her life. While she wants to commit herself to her faith, she also loves traveling with Vox Machina, getting into bar fights, and getting into drinking contests. As she tries to figure out her path, Pike also does what she can to keep her friends on the moral path.

Though one of the smallest members of Vox Machina, Pike's heart is easily the biggest. She is never afraid to throw herself into the thick of the fight and refuses to back down, which makes her a source of inspiration for those in need of courage. Johnson's performance is wonderful for showing how multifaceted Pike can be, from joking with her friends to showing vulnerability in her moments of doubt to righteous fury when making powerful speeches.

5 Vex'ahlia Vessar

Voiced by Laura Bailey

During her childhood, Vex'ahlia Vessar (Laura Bailey) grew up with her twin brother, Vax, in the house of their elven father, Syldor (Tory Baker). Due to their human blood, Syldor looked down on his children, which eventually led them to run away from home. Vex trained to be a ranger who specialized in hunting dragons after one killed their mother and raised a bear cub as her animal companion, naming him Trinket (Matthew Mercer and Cheech Marin).

Vex starts off the story as the de facto leader of the group, especially when it comes to deciding how the party spends its gold, and comes off as a confident and flirtatious individual. Sometimes she can appear callous and aloof, but this is a mask to hide the fact that she still longs for her father's approval, regardless of his treatment of her. Bailey does a good job bringing all of these complexities out of Vex, especially when she has tender moments with her brother.

4 Vax'ildan Vessar

Voiced by Marisha Ray

The younger of the half-elf twins, Vax'ildan, was always more willing to stand up to their father than Vex and was the one who initiated their departure due to his abusive treatment. Though the road they took was long and full of trouble, Vax was willing to tread it so long as his sister was by his side. Yet as Vox Machina is faced with greater evils, Vax finds himself being pulled into the services of the mysterious Matron of Ravens (Courtenay Taylor).

It would be easy to brush Vax off as the brooding, cynical rogue who looks at the world half-empty, and to be fair, he does have those characteristics about him. What saves him as a character is his more playful side, which leads to a humorous rivalry with Grog, and his love-hate relationship with fate, which leads to significant character growth. By the end of season two, Vax has become one of the most heroic members of the group, to the point where he refuses to run away from the call to action despite the odds.

3 Grog Strongjaw

Voiced by Travis Willingham

A half-giant from the Herd of Storms, Grog Strongjaw used to live for bloody slaughter, but his heart softened when he saved the life of Pike's great-great-grandfather, Wilhand (Henry Winkler). This got him brutally beaten by his uncle, Kevdak (Ralph Ineson), and banished from the herd, so he went to live with the Trickfoots. Though he may be dumb as a stump, Grog is willing to use his immense strength to bring down anyone who threatens his friends, or if he just gets bored.

Grog starts as the simplest member of Vox Machina, concerned only with basic pleasures like food, women, ale, and violence. This makes him one of the best sources of comedy in the show thanks to his childlike innocence and dedication to his friends, contrasting with his reckless bloodlust. Season two fleshed out Grog's character by exploring what it means to be strong and leads into some of the show's most epic moments, capped off by Willingham's fantastic ability to roar like a berserker.

2 Percival de Rolo

Voiced by Taliesin Jaffe

A member of the noble de Rolo family of Whitestone, Percival Fredrickstein Von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III (Taliesin Jaffe), found his world shattered after the Briarwoods murdered his family and brutally tortured him before he was able to escape. Forged to scrounge a living on the streets, he was eventually approached by the demon Orthax (Matthew Mercer), who showed him how to craft a weapon that could grant him revenge. By the time Percy joined Vox Machina, he had invented the world's first firearm.

At first glance, Percy seems the most unlikely member of Vox Machina due to his noble upbringing, which often clashes with the rest of the group's more rough-and-tumble approach to every issue. While he usually prefers to use diplomacy to solve problems, the trauma he's endured can lead to him unleashing terrible violence against his foes, especially if they were linked to his family's deaths. Season one is almost entirely dedicated to Percy's revenge quest, offering lots of chances to show him struggling between these two sides of himself and having tense moments with his fellow adventurers.

1 Scanlan Shorthalt

Voiced by Sam Riegel

A gnomish bard with a dirty mind, Scanland Shorthalt (Sam Riegel) travels the world singing epic songs and bedding any man or woman willing and able. In his quest for new adventures and conquests to turn into songs, he has a habit of getting into all manner of trouble, and sometimes it's not even his fault. Though sometimes seen as a burden by his teammates, when the chips are down, Scanlan can surprise them and himself thanks to his unorthodox and creative mind.

Scanlan offers the best of both worlds, offering a steady source of levity to break up some of the darker moments of the show while also being open to mature character exploration. Under his flamboyant persona and sexual jokes, Scanlan desperately wants to be loved and find his purpose in life. As the show goes on and Scanlan is confronted by the consequences of his actions, he steps up and shows that he's capable of making the necessary changes.

