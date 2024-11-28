Based on Critical Role, the successful Dungeons & Dragons live-play, The Legends of Vox Machina is an animated re-telling of the group's first campaign. Set in the mythical world of Exandria, it follows a ragtag group of adventurers called Vox Machina, who are known for stirring up trouble and making fools of themselves. Yet, when the land becomes threatened by great foes, they rise to the challenge and prove that anyone can do good and be a hero.

With the show's third season wrapped up, audiences have beheld numerous characters of tremendous power who use it for good or evil ends. With Season 4 currently in production, it's as good a time as any to look back and explore characters whose might and magic have shaped the series in direct or indirect ways. These are the most powerful characters in The Legend of Vox Machina, ranked by how much of their might has been showcased in the animated show.

The Legend of Vox Machina Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 28, 2022 Showrunner Brandon Auman Cast Laura Bailey , Marisha Ray , Ashley Johnson , Taliesin Jaffe , Liam O'Brien , travis willingham , Matthew Mercer , Sam Riegel Seasons 2 Writers Sam Riegel

10 Grog Strongjaw

Played by Travis Willingham

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Originally a member of the violent half-giant clan called the Herd of Storms, Grog Strongjaw (Travis Willingham) was banished and beaten half to death by his uncle, Kevdak (Ralph Ineson), for sparing the life of an elderly gnome named Wilhand (Henry Winkler). He was nursed back to health by Wilhand and his great-great-granddaughter, Pike (Ashley Johnson), who became like an older sister to Grog. Though not the smartest member of Vox Machina, Grog lives for combat and flies into a battle rage that doesn't end until his enemies have been hacked to pieces.

Grog began the series as the physically strongest member of Vox Machina, but his power increased when he defeated Kevdak and claimed the Titainstone Knuckles, one of the mighty Vestiges of Divergence. He can use them to increase his size, improving his resilience and physical strength to the point where he can go toe to toe with legendary dragons. Though not smart enough to solve complex problems, Grog has a strong understanding of battle strategy, which has allowed him to come up with some creative ways to decimate his enemies and helps to make him one of Vox Machina's best characters.

9 Vax'ildan Vessar

Played by Liam O'Brien

Image via Amazon Prime Video



When their human mother was killed by the red dragon, Thordak (Lance Reddick), Vax'ildan (Liam O'Brien) and his twin sister, Vex'ahlia (Laura Bailey), went to live with their elf father, Syldor (Troy Baker). The twins eventually left due to Syldor's abuse and learned to survive on their own. Before joining Vox Machina, Vax worked with a thieves' guild called The Clasp, which taught him how to move unseen, pick locks, and fight with daggers.

Vax's speed and agility were impressive in Season 1, but they reached new heights in Season 2 when he donned the Deathwalker's Ward and became the champion of the Matron of Ravens (Courtenay Taylor). Now, he can move faster than most mortals can see and fly through the air with a pair of raven wings. Vax also has the power to see the threads of fate that connect all living things, helping the souls of those who die in his presence pass on.

Played by Ashley Johnson

Image via Amazon Prime Video

From a young age, Pike was raised in the faith of the Everlight (Tracie Thoms) and eventually became a cleric. Her divine powers made her a valuable member of Vox Machina, but though she enjoyed fighting and drinking with her friends, part of her felt like she was failing her duties to her goddess. Things only get more complicated as she tries to help Vox Machina stop the Chroma Conclave, which leads her to question her relationship with the Everlight.

Pike is a textbook example of how size doesn't determine someone's power. Her faith allows her to perform all sorts of miracles, such as healing grievous wounds and blessing weapons with divine energy, and her Vestige of Divergence, the Plate of the Dawnmartyr, allows her to absorb fire and project it back at its source. But Pike's greatest weapon is her spirit: she will never surrender or back down from a fight if doing so means the innocent will be hurt.

7 Umbrasyl

Played by Matthew Mercer

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Along with the other surviving members of the Chroma Conclave, Umbrasyl (Matthew Mercer) launched a surprise attack on the capital city of Emon, killing scores of people with his acidic breath. He was then assigned by the Conclave's leader, Thordak, to plunder the city of Westrun. Upon meeting Doctor Anna Ripley (Kelly Hu), he became aware of the Vestiges of Divergence and competed with Vox Machina to acquire them.

Umbrasyl may not have been the strongest member of the Chroma Conclave, but his status as an ancient dragon and diverse bag of tricks made him more of a match for Vox Machina. Along with his acid breath, he could turn invisible and rapidly heal while also being cunning enough to see through ambush attempts and utilize strategy in battle. If it weren't for his arrogance leaving him open to a surprise attack by Scanlan (Sam Riegel), Umbrasyl would have killed Vox Machina in his mountain lair.

6 Raishan

Played by Cree Summers

Image via Amazon Prime Video

After being cursed by the Ashari druids with a fatal disease, the green dragon Raishan (Cree Summers) worked to free Thordak from the Fire Realm and create the Chroma Conclave in exchange for a cure. However, Thordak withheld the cure and forced her to serve him in his conquest of Emon. Thus, Raishan approached Vox Machina after they killed Umbrasyl with an offer of an alliance against the Cinder King.

Raishan made up for her sickness by delving into powerful magic and mastering the art of deception. She can perfectly mimic a humanoid to the point where dragon hunters like Vex cannot detect her presence and are capable of fighting in humanoid form thanks to her magical spells. Unlike her fellow Conclave members, Raishan is willing to retreat or hold off on battle until all conditions are favorable to her, though, in the end, she too succumbs to draconic pride and arrogance.

5 Keyleth

Played by Marisha Ray

Image via Amazon Prime Video

As the daughter of the leader of the Air Ashari, Keyleth (Marisha Ray) is undertaking a spiritual journey to master all four elements and become a leader for her people. Unfortunately, Keyleth is held back by major insecurities that prevent her from fostering a strong connection to nature. Through her travels with Vox Machina, Keyleth slowly pushes past these doubts and unleashes some of the most powerful displays of magic.

Each season has shown Keyleth unlock a new branch of druidic magic, making her probably the strongest member of Vox Machina. She can transform into various animals, open portals between trees, summon vines and even transport her allies to other planes of existence. As Keyleth unlocks the secrets of each element, she also gains a new elemental form, granting her more versatility in combat and unique abilities.

4 Thordak

Played by Lance Reddick

Image via Amazon Prime Video

When adventurers battled against Thordak to stop his first rampage, they sealed him in the Fire Plane with a primordial Soul Anchor that prevented his escape. Raishan used her magic to merge the artifact with him, causing Thordak to grow in size and power. He used this new strength to destroy Emon and turn it into a volcanic hellscape for him to rule over as he planned to ascend to godhood.

With the Soul Anchor pushing his body past its limits, Thordak might have been the single most powerful being in Exandria until Vox Machina slew him. To do that, they needed not just their Vestiges of Divergence but the help of multiple allies, and even then, the battle was close. Until he fell, Thordak lived up to his title of Cinder King, loosing fire so hot that it turned into a beam of plasma, shrugging off multiple attacks, and executing deadly ambushes, even while the Soul Anchor caused him to become erratic and paranoid.

3 The Whispered One

No Voice Actor

Image via Amazon Prime Video

In Exandria's past, a mysterious being called the Whispered One headed cults of undeath and built ziggurats to channel profane magic. Though the ziggurats were buried and the cults dispanded, the Whispered One survived and fled Exandria, waiting for the right moment to return. When that time drew near, he reached out to Delilah Briarwood (Grey DeLisle) and taught her the secrets of undeath and how to turn her dying husband, Sylas (Matthew Mercer), into a vampire in exchange for restoring the ziggurat under Whitestone.

So much of the Whispered One is shrouded in mystery, but what little has been shown sets him up as a being of immense power. Along with the knowledge that the Whispered One passed to Delilah, her attempt to summon him created an orb of anti-magic that killed a guard who got too close, which hints at all manner of dark magics that he has at his disposal. All we can do for now is wait until Season 4, in which the Whispered One will emerge as the main antagonist.

2 The Everlight

Played by Tracie Thoms

Image via Amazon Prime Video

In the world of Exandria, Gods are physical beings who can speak to their mortal followers and grant them divine powers. The first god shown is the Everlight, whose domains include healing, temperance, and redemption. When her cleric, Pike, begins to feel divided between her friends and her faith, she undergoes a ritual that lets her speak to the Everlight directly.

As a god in the world of Vox Machina, the Everlight has access to powers unfathomable by mortal minds; rather than use them directly, she directs her followers to spread her will through their actions. Her conversation with Pike in Season 1 stresses the importance of this, saying that any path can be a righteous one so long as you walk it with conviction and stop doubting yourself. Though Pike's trip to Hell once again has her questioning things, the Everlight is never far from her and continues to aid Pike through her clerical powers.

1 The Matron of Ravens

Played by Courtenay Taylor

Image via Amazon Prime Video

No diety is as shrouded in mystery as the Matron of Ravens. Overseeing the domains of death and fate, she guides the souls of those who die to the other side and tasks her followers with protecting the natural order of life and death. When Vex dies inside her temple while trying to recover the Deathwalker's Ward, Vax offers his soul for his sister's and agrees to become the new champion to the Matron of Ravens.

The Matrons of Ravens explains death as a gift because the fact that all things will end makes life worth living in the first place.

Unlike the other gods, whose domains are mortal concepts, the Matron of Ravens precedes over the one absolute that equalizes all, be they animal, plant, humanoid, or dragon. When she speaks to Vax about this duty, she explains death as a gift — in one of Vox Machina's best quotes — because the fact that all things will end makes life worth living in the first place. The Matron of Ravens also values free will among mortals and doesn't stop Vax when he acts against her wishes, though she does warn him that such acts will have consequences.

NEXT: 10 Shows To Watch if You Love 'Arcane'