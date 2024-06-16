The Legend of Vox Machina is one of the best animated series for adults. Based on the Dungeons & Dragons live-play series Critical Role, the show is set in the land of Tal'Dorei, a magical kingdom inhabited by various fantasy races and full of ancient powers linked to the Gods themselves. It follows a ragtag group of adventurers who start as a group of self-centered screw-ups focused mainly on fame and fortune but discover that they have what it takes to be selfless heroes when Tal'Dorei is threatened by mighty enemies.

Given that it is based on a game of D&D played between trained voice actors, it's no surprise that it is full of iconic quotes. Some were created specifically for the Amazon series with the benefit of hindsight and the aid of professional writers, but a fair few have their origins in the live-play. These are the best and most meaningful quotes in The Legend of Vox Machina, cementing its reputation as one of the best shows on Amazon.

10 “I Don’t Care if I Die. None of Us Do. But We’re Not Leaving. We Won’t Be Ignored.”

When four ancient dragons destroy the capital city of Emon, Vox Machina travels to the ancient city of Vasselheim to find allies. They are directed to the Slayer's Take, where the Sphynx Osysa (Alanna Ubach) deconstructs their various flaws. When she tells them to leave, Pike (Ashley Johnson) stands up to the immortal creature with this quote.

This quote perfectly demonstrates Pike Trickfoot's boundless courage, especially following her crisis of faith in season one. She doesn't deny the flaws Osysa points out but states that those flaws don't matter. Vox Machina is still willing to fight despite their flaws, and they won't sit around doing anything while innocent people suffer. It's a brilliant demonstration of courage in the face of impossible odds, especially thanks to Johnson's voicework.

9 “It’s Not a Door, It’s a Thing of Evil!”

Vax'ildan Vessar (Liam O'Brien)

Having learned that the leader of Whitestone's resistance, Archibald (Dominic Monaghan), is being held in a nearby prison, Vox Machina splits into two teams to break him out. While Vex (Laura Bailey), Grog (Travis Willingham), and Keyleth (Marisha Ray) sneak inside without problems, Vax (Liam O'Brien), Scanlan (Sam Riegel), and Percy (Taliesin Jaffe) run into trouble, not due to any guards or security measures, but because they cannot open a door. No matter what they try, the door won't budge, prompting Vax to speak this quote.

The Legend of Vox Machina is full of humorous moments, but this one stands out the most because of its absurdity. The group tries everything from lockpicks to magic to brute force, but a simple wooden door gives this group of adventurers more trouble than any dragon, vampire, or evil sorcerer. It also pays homage to one of Critical Role's best and most effective recurring jokes, especially since a moment later, Vax has no trouble opening a jail cell.

8 “Any Path Can Be Righteous if You Walk That Path With Truth”

The Everlight (Tracie Thoms)

Following a battle with Delilah Briarwood (Grey DeLisle), Pike leaves the group to reconnect with her goddess, the Everlight (Tracie Thoms). After much struggle, Pike meets the Everlight and confesses that she has been feeling a crisis of faith because she fears her rough-and-tumble lifestyle with Vox Machina conflicts with her duties as a Cleric. The Everlight helps Pike overcome this crossroad and look deeper into herself through the above quote.

The Everlight's quote helps Pike see that she doesn't need to choose one lifestyle over another. When one does something they love and is honest with themselves about why they do it, the activity can represent more than just what appears on the surface. In Pike's case, hanging out with her friends allows her to battle against dark forces, which keeps her on the righteous path.

7 “Perhaps You Need to Stop Looking for Love and Let Love Find You”

Kamaljiori (Tony Plana)

Following directions from Osysa, Vox Machina arrives in the lair of her mate, Kamaljiori (Tony Plana), to acquire the powerful relic he guards. Ultimately, Scanlan passes his challenge by wounding his heart with a love song, though when Kamaljiori comments that Scanlan must understand love, the gnome reveals that he doesn't and is scared that he never will. To encourage him, the sphynx tells Scanlan the above quote, and the two become close friends.

Though a little cliché, this quote still hits hard because of the truth behind it. Searching for love in the wrong places or trying to force it to happen can lead to disappointment and frustration. It is generally better to take a step back, be patient, and let love develop naturally, as the results are longer lasting and emotionally fulfilling.

6 “My Heart Belongs to Another”

Vex'ahlia Vessar (Laura Bailey)

To acquire The Fenthras Bow, Vex, Vax, Keyleth, and Percy travel to the Feywild and venture into the Shademurk Bog. There, Vex falls under the sway of Saundor (Sendhil Ramamurthy), a corrupted Archfey who plays on Vex's feelings of inferiority. He offers her the bow in exchange for her heart, which snaps Vex out of her trance and causes her to deliver this quote before engaging Saundor in a deadly archery battle.

This is one of many quotes carried over from the live play, and it hits even harder thanks to the visuals and Bailey's performance. This line is the first hint of Vex's romantic interest in Percy, who had recently stood up for Vex against her disapproving father, Ambassador Syldor Vessar (Troy Baker). Her whole life, Vex has sought Syldor's approval, but thanks to Percy's kindness and her interaction with Saundor, she develops the strength to escape the same pit of despair and self-loathing that consumed Saundor.

5 “Darling... Take off the Mask.”

Vex'ahlia Vessar (Laura Bailey)

As Vox Machina takes a moment to breathe after defeating the Briarwoods, Percy finds himself in conflict with himself as the demon Orthax (Matthew Mercer) attempts to claim his soul. He possesses Percy and tempts him to fulfill his vengeance by killing Delilah Briarwood, though Vex stands in his way. Attempting to reach Percy, Vex calmly utters this quote while removing the plague doctor's mask that represents his vengeance.

Percy's all-consuming quest for revenge had been destroying him throughout season one, making him act more reckless and brutal when confronted by his family's killers. Now, brought to tears and willing to kill himself because he's aware of what is happening, Percy still can't break free of the cycle of vengeance. Yet Vex never loses faith in him, and this trust helps Percy to conquer his demon.

4 “There Is Much to Fear, but Not Death, for It Gives Meaning to Life”

Matron of Ravens (Courtenay Taylor)

After becoming the champion of the Matron of Ravens (Courtenay Taylor), Vax finds himself haunted by the souls of the dead. To understand his new duties, he goes to Matron's temple and meets with her in a pool of blood. During their talk, the Matron of Ravens realizes that Vax is scared of dying, so she tries to ease his fears and stresses the importance of her work with this quote.

This quote tells audiences everything they need to know about Critical Role's most mysterious goddess. Since she is a goddess of death, it's natural to fear her, but as she explains to Vax, death shouldn't be feared because it is a natural part of existence. Death gives life meaning because it is the one true absolute: everything will die eventually, so one must make good use of the time one has.

3 “You’re the Face I Saw When Murder Entered My Heart.”

Percival de Rolo (Taliesin Jaffe)

As a youth, Percy and his siblings were tutored by Professor Anders (Stephen Root) until he aided the Briarwoods in their bloody takeover so he could open a Residuum refinery. For his service, the Briarwoods grant Anders a silver tongue that gives him magical abilities, but Percy overcomes this by shooting his lower jaw off. Before shooting off the rest of Anders' skull, Percy puts on his plague doctor mask and delivers this quote.

One of the reasons for the popularity of the Briarwood Arc in the live play was how dark it was, and The Legend of Vox Machina did not disappoint in capturing that atmosphere. Percy has moments of brutality before this, such as when he tortures Stonefell (Darin De Paul), but it feels more intense with Anders because of their previous connection. Anders was someone Percy trusted and admired as a teacher, so to see him aid in the murder of Percy's family was nothing short of soul-shattering. Taliesin Jaffe's delivery is chilling, intense, and cathartic, securing the quote's legacy.

2 “Take Me Instead, You Raven B—h!”

Vax'ildan Vessar (Liam O'Brien)

With help from the cleric Kashaw (Will Friedle) and the warlock Zahra (Mary Elizabeth McGlynn), Vox Machina delves into a submerged temple of the Matron of Ravens to acquire their first artifact to defeat the Chroma Conclave. When they find the Deathwalker's Ward, a magical trap kills Vex, and the power of the temple prevents the others from reviving her. Vax notices the Matron when she comes to take Vex's soul and emotionally blurts out this quote to save his sister's life.

Vax and Vex's sibling dynamic is one of the strongest in the show: they both care deeply for one another, but Vax is more emotionally dependent on his sister than she is on him. As such, he puts the lives of others above his own, so there was no hesitation when it came to making this deal for Vex. O'Brien's delivery is what really elevates this line: it's the perfect mixture of fear, pain, desperation, and cold fury, all of which captures what Vax was feeling at the moment.

1 “Vox Machina, F—k S—t Up!”

Grog Strongjaw (Travis Willingham)

Rather than leave the ruined city of Westruun, Grog decides to remain and face his uncle, Kevdak (Ralph Ineson), who has taken over the city. Despite his best efforts and finally shaking off the curse of the evil sword, Craven Edge (Matthew Mercer), Grog cannot overcome the Thunder Lord and his Titanstone Knuckles. Fortunately, Grog spots his friends taking positions on the rooftop, and after telling Kevdak that his strength comes from them, he signals Vox Machina to attack with this battle cry.

Along with Willingham's stellar delivery, this line works so well because it culminates Grog's character arc. Up until this point, Grog gave little reason as to why he fought besides basic enjoyment, but seeing Westrunn in ruins reminds him why he was banished from his uncle's herd in the first place. Grog cares about innocent people and fights to protect them from bullies and monsters, and his signal for the rest of the team shows his transition from a simple blood knight to a true and courageous hero.

