It’s true Critters, and newcomers to the wide world of Critical Role, the insanely anticipated animation series, The Legend of Vox Machina, is coming earlier than expected. To top it off, Amazon Prime Video’s YouTube channel uploaded a short new clip from the upcoming show.

The fantasy series based on Critical Role’s first Dungeons & Dragons campaign – the group of professional voice actors is currently on its third – was previously going to premiere February 4 on Amazon Prime Video. However, today the company posted an update on Kickstarter to let fans know that The Legend of Vox Machina will be premiering a week earlier than originally scheduled.

The clip released today reveals one of many goofy moments fans have come to recognize the adventuring group Vox Machina for. The short video specifically showcases the group utilizing their talents and special skills to attempt to defeat a powerful foe: a locked door. First, the gnome bard Scanlan Shorthalt (Sam Riegel) sings one of his innuendo-filled songs and attempts to magically unlock the door. The magical song produces no result. Keyleth (Marisha Ray), a half-elven druid, suggests and attempts to use a spell to melt the lock. That still does not work. Gnome cleric Pike Trickfoot (Ashley Johnson) uses her ability to sense magic but it appears the lock is not arcane in nature. “It’s just a damn door!” the half-elven ranger Vex’ahlia (Laura Bailey) exclaims exasperatedly.

It seems there’s only one Vox Machina member who could defeat a locked door. Half-elf rogue Vax’ildan (Liam O’Brien) does not ask for permission as he snatches a toothpick from a sandwich the goliath barbarian Grog Strongjaw (Travis Willingham) was happily munching on and then uses it to pick the door’s look. He does it with no difficulty whatsoever.

It is worth mentioning two other members of Critical Role who are also lending their voices to their respective characters in the series, Taliesin Jaffe, who voices the gunslinger Percy de Rolo, and the Dungeon Master and creator of the world of Exandria, Matthew Mercer. In addition, Brandon Auman, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina are also part of the voice cast.

Towards the end of this year, Critical Role has been focusing on the production of the second season of The Legend of Vox Machina as well as Campaign 3 of their weekly streaming show. Campaign 3 debuted on October 21 and has currently 7 episodes available to watch on YouTube.

The Legend of Vox Machina is debuting Friday, January 28, on Amazon Prime Video.

