With Season 1, The Legend of Vox Machina already impressed fans with its slate of guest voice actors, and Season 2 is primed to keep it going. Variety is reporting that the upcoming season’s guest stars will include Henry Winkler, Lance Reddick, Cheech Marin, and more! The guest stars will be joining the series when it premieres on Prime Video this January.

The Legend of Vox Machina is an adult-animated series that adapts the first campaign ran by Critical Role, a live-streamed Dungeons and Dragons game played by professional voice actors. The series follows Vox Machina, a band of adventures that began as mercenaries looking for their next job and ultimately becoming renowned heroes. In the show, the members of Vox Machina are voiced by the people who played them in the live-stream, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Marisha Ray, Liam O’Brien, and Laura Bailey. Additionally, the group’s Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer voices a variety of characters in the series as well.

Of the guest stars, Winkler is the only one whose character has been revealed. The Barry star will be voicing Wilhand Trickfoot, great-great-grandfather of Vox Machina’s resident paladin Pike (voiced by Johnson). Fans will have to wait until the episodes air to figure out who the others play. But, Reddick, best known for the John Wick series, and Marin, part of the iconic comedy duo Cheech and Chong, both have such recognizable voices that it won’t be hard to spot them when they show up. Other guest stars that will be joining the cast in Season 2 alongside this trio include Will Friedle, Billy Boyd, Cree Summer, Alanna, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Troy Baker, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Ralph Ineson. Previous guest stars Stephanie Beatriz, Indira Varma, Gina Torres, Kelly Hu, and Esmé Creed-Miles are also set to reprise their roles from the first season.

RELATED: 'The Legend of Vox Machina' Season 3 Announced at New York Comic Con

The Legend of Vox Machina was first announced by the Critical Role team as simply an animated special and fans were excited to simply get that. But after a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, Prime Video took notice and picked up the project as a series, initially greenlighting two seasons with a third announced earlier this year. Giving fans more than they could have ever hoped for. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Critical Role, and the animation studio Titmouse. Jaffe, Johnson, Willingham, Riegel, Ray, O’Brien, Bailey, and Mercer executive produce alongside Brandon Auman, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 is set to premiere on a currently unannounced date in January 2023. Check out the season’s first look below: