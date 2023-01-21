Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2.

For everything that Season 1 of The Legend of Vox Machina got right, the series' first two episodes felt displaced from everything else. While watching the Vox Machina heroes kill the blue dragon Brimscythe (voiced by David Tennant) was fun, the adventure had nothing to do with the whole Briarwoods arch. To everyone’s surprise, Brimscythe demise comes back to haunt the heroes just a few minutes before the credits roll on The Legend of Vox Machina’s Season 1 finale. That’s because Brimscythe wasn’t working alone, and by the end of Season 1, the mighty Chroma Conclave comes to Emon for retribution.

While the Chroma Conclave is a fan-favorite group of villains from the Critical Role live Dungeons & Dragons adventures, many fans are only catching up to the Vox Machina adventures now that Prime Video adapted the campaigns into an animated series. So, after the explosive first episode of Season 2, when the Chroma Conclave obliterates Emon and forces our heroes to run and hide, many viewers are eager to learn more about the ancient dragons. So, now that Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina has premiered on Prime Video, let’s take a look at the Chroma Conclave and its mighty draconic members.

What Is the Chroma Conclave in 'The Legend of Vox Machina'?

Image via Prime Video

In Dungeons & Dragons tradition, chromatic dragons are mostly evil by nature. While there are many kinds of chromatic dragons, there were initially only five types of evil dragons, represented by the colors blue, black, white, green, and red. Each of these dragon species has its particular personality traits, but what all chromatic dragons share is their greed and their pride. That’s why evil dragons work alone, as they can’t trust anyone but themselves and are unwilling to share the spoils they steal from other creatures.

That’s very fortunate since dragons can live thousands of years, hauling magical artifacts and ancient magical knowledge. That means dragons not only count in their sheer brute force, but they are cunning creatures capable of using magic to their favor. On top of everything else, dragons are shapeshifters capable of taking humanoid form to blend in the crowd, spying on other races, or acquiring more knowledge. In short, as years go by, dragons grow bigger, stronger, faster, and wiser while also collecting all sorts of tools that can help them defeat enemies. The older a dragon, the more dangerous they are. As a result, fighting a dragon is the ultimate challenge to any Dungeons & Dragons hero.

During the Critical Role campaigns, the band of adventurers known as Vox Machina cross the path of the Chroma Conclave, a sect mainly composed of ancient dragons. As the title betrays, these dragons are at their prime, each capable of leveling a city independently. That means the Chroma Conclave is one of the mightiest forces in Exandria, as it unites the raw power of multiple ancient dragons. Finally, since style is everything, each member of the Chroma Conclave comes from one of the classic Dungeons & Dragons chromatic dragon species.

Brimscythe, the Iron Storm

The youngest member of the Chroma Conclave was Brimscythe, a blue dragon that took the image of General Krieg to infiltrate Emon’s Council and undermine the kingdom of Tal'dorei from within. As Season 1 of The Legend of Vox Machina shows us, Brimscythe plan was to attack villages around Emon to force Sovereign Uriel (voiced by Khary Payton) to send troops to defend its people. Then, these soldiers would be on the open fields, where Brimscythe could easily wipe them out, weakening Emon and bringing Tal'dorei closer to collapse.

Since Brimscythe was only a young adult dragon by the time he met Vox Machina, he lacked the power and wisdom of his Chroma Conclave companions. Still, it took Vox Machina a lot of change to slay the dragon. Even if he was not a prominent magic wielder, Brimscythe could breathe lightning bolts and control electric storms, powers innate to every blue dragon.

Brimscythe kept magic orbs in his lair, each connected to a different member of the Chroma Conclave. That’s how Brimscythe former allies became aware of his death at the hands of Vox Machina and speeded up their plans of conquering Tal'dorei.

Umbrasyl, the Hope Devourer

Little is known about Umbrasyl (voiced by Matthew Mercer), the ancient black dragon of the Chroma Conclave. As a black dragon, Umbrasyl can spit acid over its victims, melting every adversary with ease. And as an ancient dragon, Umbrasyl has multiple spells and magic items at his disposal. Umbrasyl joins the Chroma Conclave, hoping to find a lair he could keep without being pestered by adventurers, which he could acquire by helping to conquer all of Tal'dorei.

Vorugal, the Frigid Doom

While many dragons are schemers and deceivers, Vorugal (voiced by Liam O'Brien) values brute force, making him the most brutal member of the Chroma Conclave. By joining the Chroma Conclave, Vorugal hoped to attract the ire of enemies that would be worthy of fighting him, as his life goal was to prove he’s the most powerful creature in the Material Plane. As a white dragon, Vorugal breathes ice, freezing enemies to death. Since he has high esteem for raw force, Vorugal never cared to learn many magic tricks.

Raishan, the Diseased Deceiver

Raishan (voiced by Cree Summer) might be the most important member of the Chroma Conclave, as she came up with the team-up idea. As a green dragon, Raishan can breathe out miasma, intoxicating her victims and turning the air into poison. Ironically, Raishan was cursed by a druid with a disease that slowly eats her from the inside out. Hoping to find a cure for her illness, Raishan contacted the mighty Thordak (voiced by Lance Reddick), who claimed to know a way to get rid of her affliction. At the time, Throdak was trapped inside the Elemental Plane of Fire. So, he asked Raishan to free him and help him conquer Tal'dorei in exchange for a cure. Raishan came up with the Chroma Conclave idea, convincing Thordak to recruit Brimscythe, Umbrasyl, and Vorugal to help them with their plan.

Thordak, the Cinder King

One of the mightiest dragons to roam Exandria was Thordak (Lance Reddick), a fire-breathing red dragon that no hero could ever hope to defeat. That’s why Allura (voiced by Indira Varma) devised a plan to trap Thordak. Long before Allura became part of the Council of Tal'dorei, she was an adventurer who came across Throdak and wanted to put a stop to his destruction. So, Allura asked for the help of a secret arcane society named Arcana Pansophical, and together they managed to attach a soul anchor to Thordak, trapping him forever in the Elemental Plane of Fire. Or so they thought.

By disguising herself as a human, Raishan infiltrated the Fire Ashari and eventually managed to free Thordak. The huge crystal engraved in Throdak’s chest is the soul anchor, from which he can drain an immense amount of elemental power. The side effect of drawing so much power is that Thordak slowly loses his mind, turning him into an even more dangerous foe. It’s still too soon to see how The Legend of Vox Machina Season. 2 will depict the dangers of the Thordak and the Chroma Conclave. Still, Episode 1 has already underlined how the group of dragons is unlike any other threat the heroes faced so far.

New episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina come to Prime Video every Friday.