The Big Picture Collider's Perri Nemiroff sits down with The Legend of Vox Machina's Marisha Ray, Travis Willingham, and Liam O'Brien at Fantastic Fest 2024.

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 will see the gang confronting the Chroma Conclave's continued sinister reach, and turmoil within the group and themselves.

Ray, Willingham, and O'Brien tease painful episodes ahead for fans, discuss how their characters originated, and tons more!

Perhaps you're here because the beyond creative forces behind The Legend of Vox Machina need no introduction, and you're a fan of Critical Role and the deep lore of this tabletop troupe. Perhaps you just happened to stumble across a really hilarious and heartfelt Prime Video animated fantasy series. Or, maybe you have no idea what any of this is, but your curiosity is piqued. No matter the angle, fear not! Collider's Perri Nemiroff got the chance to sit down with Vox Machina cast and creators Marisha Ray, Travis Willingham, and Liam O'Brien for Season 3 at this year's Fantastic Fest for a conversation that welcomes every single one of you.

From the minds of Critical Role, which is a group of friends who are also talented voice actors and epic nerds, The Legend of Vox Machina was born. It's an animated TV-MA series about a misfit team of mercenaries who find themselves tasked with saving their kingdom from one major evil after another. In Season 3, the stakes are even higher as they continue to deal with the Chroma Conclave's sinister reach, as well as inner turmoil and strife within the group. In addition to Ray, Willingham, and O'Brien, Vox Machina features the voices of fellow CR mates Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, Taliesin Jaffe, Matthew Mercer, and Sam Riegel, as well as other familiar names like Henry Winkler, the late Lance Reddick, Dominic Monaghan, David Tennant, and more.

During their conversation with Nemiroff, Ray, Willingham, and O'Brien, who voice Vox Machina's Keyleth, Grog, and Vax'ildan, respectively, share a little bit about how their group formed over a friendly role-playing game (RPG) that would eventually branch off into so much more. The trio explains how fans of the series, or even those who haven't jumped in yet, can check out where it all began, or even hit play on Vox Machina sans history. Check out the full Fantastic Fest interview in the video above or read the conversation transcript below for more on Ray and O'Brien joining Season 3 as writers, which game-changing episodes to be on the lookout for, how their characters helped shape them in their careers, and tons more.

"What's Your Favorite Scary Movie?"

The Vox Machina gang share their spooky season recs!

Custom image by Zanda Rice

PERRI NEMIROFF: I told you before we started, I am a newcomer to the show and am a newcomer to your work in general. The creativity and joy I feel leaping off the screen in your show brings me life! I am so happy to be celebrating with you all right now.

MARISHA RAY: Welcome!

LIAM O’BRIEN: Thanks for having us.

RAY: One of us!

Officially.

TRAVIS WILLINGHAM: Enjoy the shenanigans.

O’BRIEN: Hopefully, they don't hurt you too bad.

Before we get into show specifics, because we are at Fantastic Fest and Fantastic Fest is all about celebrating genre and horror storytelling, I must ask you the most basic horror question of all -- what's your favorite scary movie?

RAY: Oh man, this is tough.

WILLINGHAM: Don't start with me. I'm the biggest baby of the group. I love scary movies but I yell in movies, I jump and kick in movies. I think The Ring is the one that did the most damage to me over the longest period.

Those reactions during a horror movie screening are the best though!

RAY: Being in that live audience and hearing everybody scream. We are big horror lovers in my family. My mother was born on Halloween, and her mother was born on Halloween.

O’BRIEN: I didn’t know it was two generations.

RAY: So, massive horror fans. I would say the OG growing up was every year we would watch the original Amityville Horror.

I’m a Long Islander, so I've watched that a lot.

RAY: So good. But I would say recent, newer ones, my husband Matt and I love The Descent, but the British ending, not the American ending.

WILLINGHAM: If you know, you know.

O’BRIEN: That's a strong contender. I’m old-school. I grew up in the ‘80s and watched horror movies at age five. I remember seeing Poltergeist at age five and being scarred irreparably. Five years old.

WILLINGHAM: That’s questionable.

O’BRIEN: That's right. These days, I really am a big fan of a movie that I know you and Matt like, as well, Hereditary. That one screwed me up real bad. It's science fiction, but one of my favorite movies of all time — I think it counts — is Alien. I can't bump Alien. It's a masterpiece.

WILLINGHAM: I think The Exorcist is probably my favorite old-school one, but I think I love In the Mouth of Madness or Event Horizon.

RAY: We re-watched Event Horizon last year for Spooky Season — holds up! Still terrifying. It's great.

You are all name-dropping the right titles now. I approve of all of these answers!

Where Did the Characters of 'Vox Machina' Originate?

"All of these characters initially were just pulled out of our ass."

Image via Prime Video

Again, I am a bit of a newcomer to the show and your work, so I wanted to go back a little. I love hearing about when actors find their characters, and I know this happened way back in the day with these three. Do you remember the specific moment when you came up with an idea or did some sort of performance thing that made you say, “I know who my character is now?”

O’BRIEN: I mean, that's interesting because all of these characters initially were just pulled out of our ass around a card table in an apartment with no forethought at all …

WILLINGHAM: As all things are. I know that I had never played any sort of tabletop RPGs before, so when we sat down and we built a character, our brilliant GM, Matt Mercer, was like, “What's your character's name?” Hadn't thought of it. Being a Monkey Island fan, I said, “Uh, Grog.” And he was like, “Tell us about Grog.” I was like, “He makes fine leather boots?” [Laughs] And he had an intelligent score of six, so I knew that I was instantly suited to be the best dummy ever.

RAY: I sometimes forget he has the vaguest Monkey Island references. I forget about that. Actually, so the very, very first day that we all played together, I was there as support because I was one of the few people, along with Taliesen Jaffe, who had played a tabletop RPG. I was basically there to reach over people's shoulders and point at stats, and tell people what to do. Then when it became a long-running game, I jumped in. I tell this story a lot, but I was sitting at a table with some of the greatest and most prolific voice actors of the realm, and so I was like, “Well, maybe if I play someone a little fumbly and who's kind of insecure, it'll just hide my real insecurity.” [Laughs]

O’BRIEN: I can also remember talking with Laura Bailey about what would go on to become the twins in our story, Vex and Vax. She said, “What are you playing?” I'm like, “Oh, I'm gonna do a rogue.” She went, “I wanna be a rogue,” and I was like, “You could do that too. We could be twins!” “Well, but I have this really cool name. I’ll be Vex.” “I’ll be Vax!” It just kind of spooled out. Again, just pulled out of our noses at the last second, and now it's like this centerpiece part of both of their characters. She's like my real sister in real life, and funny how shit happens.

Where to Begin With 'Vox Machina' and Critical Role?

And where to find more!

Image via Anna Azarov

Again, because I'm a newcomer, I feel the need to ask this particular question because there are a lot of folks out there who might not have jumped into the show just yet, and they might be saying to themselves, “My god, not only is the show in its third season, but it has so much history and lore behind it.” What would you tell someone who is sitting there and thinking to themselves, “It's too far ahead, I can't get there,” in order to get them to jump in now?

WILLINGHAM: It can seem like a big thing to jump into, but the animated series is the perfect entry point. They are these little bite-sized episodes. They're a half-hour long. It's meant to introduce you to the characters and the world in little bits. And if you're hooked, there's three seasons now that'll get you in. Then, if you feel like you've got the appetite to take on a live-streamed episode where our actual play was going on, then it's sitting there waiting for you in various forms on Beacon, on YouTube, or on Twitch. And obviously, with the Mighty Nein animated series coming after that, you'll get to see more of the world, as well. So, this is just the first offering of some of the characters that we have in our Critical Role universe.

O’BRIEN: We love hearing when people start with the animated and go to the campaigns because we've done our best to sort of crystallize the essence of the story and the characters and give it to you in that streamlined package. But then when people jump to the campaign, it just balloons outward and there's thousands of moments that we couldn't fit in there. So, if you find something you like in the cartoon, then there is that times 100 in the campaigns waiting for you.

RAY: I would also say, too, I've heard a few instances of people not getting past the pilot because they're like, “Oh, it's too vulgar, it's too bloody, it's too gory. I don't know if this is for me.” But the first two episodes go together, and while it may be a little intense with the gore and the violence up front, you immediately get hit with the heart of the show in the second episode. So, at least watch [Episodes] 1 and 2 and then see if you like it and go from there.

I love how that's my reverse experience. I do love and appreciate the heart, but I’m like, “Gore, bad language, and drinking! Let's do it!”

RAY: Yes! [Laughs]

WILLINGHAM: We were intentional from the start. We want to shock them right out of the gate. We want to make it very clear.

There is no quicker way to get your claws in me. I was instantly on board.

Related How 'Critical Role' Adapted a Dungeons and Dragons Game Into 'The Legend of Vox Machina' Critical Role is a success story like no other. Nothing is more proof of that success than the story behind The Legend of Vox Machina.

The 'Vox Machina' Crew Confront Their Fears in Season 3

Looking at your voice performances for Season 3, I'm curious, is there any particular scene for your character from Seasons 1 and 2 that you found yourself holding especially tight to while doing your Season 3 performance and influencing it?

RAY: Oh, that's a great question.

WILLINGHAM: I think for me, Grog in Season 2 had a big backstory reveal, so we got to see where he came from, what his real family was like, and the circumstances that ended up pushing him towards his found family, which is Pike and Wilhand, and then obviously the rest of Vox Machina after that. But you got to see what makes him tick. He's this huge, overpowered, muscled warrior who could just smash through things with little regard for the smaller things in life, and I think for him, it's really important to think about the little guy and to put himself in the shoes of other people. That's empathy you're not really expecting from that character, and so in Season 3, we get to see that a little bit more. He's taking care of “the littles,” as it were, the Pikes and Scanlans of the group. It's nice to see where that goes and how he doesn't just smash things but also looks to mend them within the group, too.

Image via Prime Video

The role reversal in Season 2 made me very happy.

RAY: I'd say there's a lot of hints to some of the deeper fears of all of the party members in the first couple of seasons, but a lot of times there are little nods or little one-off conversations of, like, “Yeah, I've got this fear, but I don't have time to deal with that now.” And I think we were able to kind of take time to confront a lot of those fears with a lot of the characters in Season 3 in a really meaningful way, and sometimes very literally — Episode 7. [Laughs]

O’BRIEN: In Season 2, just like in the campaign, Vax, somewhat by accident, hitches his wagon to the god of death in our world, and I think everything that happens after in that season and for the entire rest of the story… In that episode, he asks, to the air, “What did I just do?” And everything afterwards is figuring out where on the timeline and what his relationship with this goddess of death is. Whether he is resisting it, embracing it, afraid of it, or seeing its value changes with every passing season.

I wanted to follow up on something you were just saying because I'd written this down from a different interview you did. Marisha, you mentioned Season 1 is about them coming together as a family, Season 2 is about them managing that family. How does Season 3 continue that path in a new way?

RAY: Uh, yeah … [Laughs]

WILLINGHAM: Add onto your previous quote.

RAY: I would say Season 3 is definitely about the stresses of a found family and if it really is healthy, the relationship and them navigating that. Familiarity can breed contempt, and I think you see a little bit of that in this season, of questioning it.

WILLINGHAM: And what happens when the family starts to fracture, as well? The stressors are so, so significant.

RAY: Can you overcome it when it's needed the most?

O’BRIEN: And there are very strong growing pains.

Image via Prime Video

I know we need growing pains to make them stronger characters and a stronger group, but it hurts my heart a little because, again, the heart is a big part of this and I just want them to get along and live happily ever after. But, if that happened, we wouldn't have more show!

RAY: The amount of times we've been watching back the series and you're like, “No, don't fight!”

O’BRIEN: We want you to want it, we just don't want you to have it.

How Their 'Vox Machina' Characters Have Helped Shape Them

Ray and O'Brien also discuss joining Season 3 as writers.

Image via Prime Video

I wanted to focus on your work as voice actors now because, again, three seasons in, you pick up new skills every single step of the way. Can you tell me something about your character’s Season 3 storyline that challenged you as a voice actor and maybe added a new voice acting tool to your tool kit, so to speak?

WILLINGHAM: I think one of the fun things is that because we record as a group, we're in this giant soundproof padded room, which is probably appropriate for our personalities, but it's also great because we get to scratch a lot of the other characters. We've been the recipients of such amazing performances from Matt Mercer as our GM for all of these years now, but it's nice to be able to put on the hats of some of these other characters and just do a little portrayal that will really only live as long as the animatics are being made because we get to see the show in all the various stages of production. And it's obviously gonna be replaced by brilliant actors, but it's fun just putting on all of the different outfits, if you will, of these rich characters.

RAY: I would say probably really flexing the dramatic and the tragic moments. I would say 80% of voice acting that we do is for video games or anime animation, and a lot of times, that can skew more action-heavy or comedy-heavy. So, having an animated show where you can really tap into those muscles and bawl your eyes out on the mic is a treat.

O’BRIEN: I'm going to pivot slightly. Marisha and I got to join as writers on this season, and it has been great to work on the voices of the other characters because we've all spent so much time. I've spent time with Vax, you’ve spent time with Keyleth, but I got to get into the head of Percy and Vex and Grog and Scanlan, and just getting to handle this creative process from that side of it has been one of the more rewarding parts of Season 3 for me.

Image via Prime Video

Jumping in as writers, is there any other character's voice that came more naturally to you to write than you expected?

RAY: That is a great question. Probably Percy for me, and Tali and I have talked a decent amount about this, about how Percy and Keyleth are kind of opposite ends of the spectrum of each other, but they are still under the same umbrella. They're kind of like a weird mirror of each other in some way. But I think that also has to do with who we are as people in real life. And he's just such a witty character. He's such a little smartass. He’s very fun to write.

WILLINGHAM: It’s very smart claiming the smart character is the one that came to you the easiest and not the dumbass. Sure. It’s Percy. [Laughs]

O’BRIEN: I also enjoyed writing Percy a lot… I got to help sort of launch the ship stuff with Percy and Vex this season, and I loved writing both of them. I like to think I know my twin really well, so it was really a joy to write Vex. I can hear her in my head all the time. And I like writing for Grog because you just have to come up with the most left-field, weird, gooney thing in any given important, sensitive situation.

WILLINGHAM: I love the characters where the filters are removed, so Grog is great, and Scanlan is also a blast. There's really no wrong choice. It's only a matter of what you, what you have space to actually say.

RAY: That’s so true.

Marisha, you brought up emoting and it's making me think of this because I'm fascinated by efforts. When you have to be a voice actor, what effort comes most naturally to you, and what is the most difficult effort to do believably?

RAY: I think when you're doing so many attack efforts, spell casting efforts, pain efforts, it's all super fun to do, but one of the challenges is trying to make sure that they are a little bit different and they do fit in the moment. Keyleth screams a lot. And I think the moments that you don't want it to sound cringy or cheesy or bad are when it's these big, long, explosive screams, these prolonged ones that can sometimes be three, five, six seconds of a scream. So, trying to get those out and also not damage your voice sometimes — yeah, you break a sweat!

Image via Prime Video

O’BRIEN: I feel lucky as Vax because, not that we don't all take massive body blows and we don't all charge in yelling at things, but he's the speedster of the group, so it's more little accent marks as he blasts off, so it's just like little explosions of air. But this group has been working in games and animation for a lot of collective years and we all have a ton of experience and laugh at ourselves. I'm gonna impart to the audience something that I've said as a director over the years, which is good battle efforts and pain reactions are a combination of poo sounds and sex sounds mixed together. So there's just plenty of moments, taken out of context, where you do not see a visual of someone getting smashed by a hammer. We point and laugh at each other a ton.

I will never un-hear that. That's great.

WILLINGHAM: Which one was it? You decide. I would say we all have our different idiosyncrasies when we're recording. The finely-tuned ear will notice that Grog, most of his reactions start with the letter G. For whatever reason, I always go, “Gah! Grr!” Or whatever. I don't know why it happens that way, but it does. And unlike in our live stream, I did not scream at the top of my lungs while we were playing because that would just be insane. I love the therapy of just getting to tell the engineer to turn the mic all the way down and letting a five-second big barrel-chested roar rip. I'm a Dragon Ball Z fan at my core, and so any chance I can blow my voice out, I'm here for it.

Mark Your Calendars for These 'Vox Machina' Season 3 Episodes

"Just know that pain is coming."

Image via Prime Video

I'm gonna end with two questions, one of which is a tease for what's to come in Season 3. We obviously don't want to spoil anything, but can you each tell me which Season 3 episode you are most looking forward to fans seeing and why?

WILLINGHAM: Episode 4, I think, is going to change the trajectory of where our characters are heading and also maybe usurp some expectations from our audience. So, I'm really interested to see how people react to that.

O’BRIEN: I'll say catching up with a certain dragon or two.

RAY: I'll say [Episode 8] because things go down at the end of [Episode 7], and I'm so excited to see people really sink into those realizations.

WILLINGHAM: Now they can mark their calendars and just know that pain is coming.

O’BRIEN: We're really looking forward to you guys losing your minds.

RAY: 100%.

WILLINGHAM: We really are.

Image via Prime Video

We've been ending every Fantastic Fest interview with this particular question. The first interview that came in was for the movie, The Rule of Jenny Pen, starring John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush, and that director, [James Ashcroft], kept emphasizing how cool it was to see acting legends like them take such joy in their work. Can you each tell me the single moment making Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 when you felt the most joy as a creative?

WILLINGHAM: I think for us in the production process, when the music comes in, it is really so rewarding. Most of these stories have lived in our heads and have lived in our audience's heads. We all have different mental movies that have played out, but hearing the brilliant Neal Acree drop his soundtrack in there and just triple, quadruple the emotional impact of these beats in a way that really only he can is so rewarding. And I am pleased to say that when it's epic, it becomes even more epic, the goosebumps, you just feel them up and down your body, and when the pain comes, it's even worse. He is a force multiplier of the highest variety.

RAY: That’s such a good way to put it, multiplier.

O’BRIEN: For me, it's when we get together to record these episodes as a group. Every time I look around at my ridiculously talented friends, I still, sitting here now, cannot believe that we get to tell this story that we created, these characters that we built brick by brick together. We used to joke, “Wouldn't it be crazy? Wouldn't it be amazing if this were animated? Ha Ha, it'll never happen.” And the fact that we are this far in doing this on a regular basis, I fall in love with it and them every time we get together at the recording studio.

Beautiful answer.

RAY: I'd say it's kind of extraneous past the creative process, but art isn't meant to live in a vacuum, it's meant to be shared and experienced by people. So, kind of in this time period right now where we're talking to press and they've gotten screeners and we're starting to see people's reactions and feedback. Because you're going through the whole thing and going, “Is it good? I think it's good. It is good, right?” So to get that feedback in return of people losing their minds, I think that's my favorite part of it.

WILLINGHAM: That’s very rewarding.

The first three episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 premiere on Prime Video on October 3. Jump in or catch back up with Seasons 1 and 2, available now at the link below.

The Legend of Vox Machina After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again-this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave. Creator Brandon Auman Cast Laura Bailey , Taliesin Jaffe , Ashley Johnson , Matthew Mercer , Liam O'Brien , Marisha Ray , Sam Riegel , travis willingham Main Genre Fantasy Seasons 2 (Renewed for Season 3) Franchise Critical Role Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Expand

Watch on Prime