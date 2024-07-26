The Big Picture The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 received a first-look sneak peek at San Diego Comic-Con, showing the adventurers fighting through trouble with help from their old friend Shaun Gilmore.

The upcoming season will pick up where Season 2 left off as Vox Machina continues its fight against the Chroma Conclave.

The first Mighty Nein footage gives a sneak peek of Jester and Fjord's accidental adventure in the follow-up series, promising humor and heart.

Prime Video is rolling for initiative at San Diego Comic-Con with help from The Legend of Vox Machina. The fan-favorite adult animated series has made its presence known during the annual pop culture event with executive producer and Grog Strongjaw voice actor Travis Willingham joining a panel discussing adaptations of fan-favorite properties with Robert Kirkman, Vivienne Medrano, and Kyle Hunter. As the raunchy Critical Role show prepares for its upcoming third season this fall, a new sneak peek was shared, giving audiences their first look at the latest spot of bother the adventurers have found themselves in. Additionally, an early preview of the team's new Mighty Nein series was also shared during the convention.

Season 3 will pick up in the immediate aftermath of Season 2 as Vox Machina prepares to fight the remaining chromatic dragons. After killing the blue dragon Brimscythe back in Season 1 and finishing off Umbrasyl, the Hope Devourer in the previous finale, three of the monsters that destroyed Emon remain for the adventurers to defeat. They have some growing to do, however, as their main target, the Cinder King, Thordak, far outmatches them. Fortunately, they have a new, if uneasy ally in the green dragon Raishan, who wants to lay Thordak low for her own reasons. While the new footage doesn't give anything away about the fight ahead, it does see them fighting their way out of trouble with some help from their old friend Shaun Gilmore (Sunil Malhotra) as they find themselves suspects in a murder.

The Legend of Vox Machina has been building up to clash with Thordak for some time, both within the series and on the creative end. Brimscythe's early death set in motion the retribution of the four remaining dragons. Thordak's history with the members of Vox Machina runs even deeper, as he's responsible for the deaths of Vex and Vax's parents. To prepare for such an arc that has so much significance to the series as a whole and is a fan favorite among Critical Role viewers, the adaptation required extra time and space. It's coming over a year and a half after the end of Season 2, but early looks indicate Season 3 will be worth the wait with more action and heart from the crass team of misfits.

'Mighty Nein' Gets a Sneak Peek With Fjord and Jester

As always, The Legend of Vox Machina will keep its main team together with Willingham joined by Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, and Sam Riegel. Likely playing an expanded role this time around will be Cree Summer, who voiced the dragon Raishan in Season 2. The series is no stranger to landing a star-studded guest cast, yet the new additions for Season 3 have yet to be announced.

The Mighty Nein footage, meanwhile, is still rough around the edges but shows two of the heroes of Critical Role's follow-up campaign having a meet-cute after they, too, land in hot water. After fleeing some guards, Jester (Bailey) bumps into Fjord (Willingham) and immediately sees flowers. She quickly forces him to help ward off her pursuers, making him her unwilling accomplice and dragging him along on a new adventure. First teased in 2023, the series has been full-speed ahead since June, and this teaser gives hope that what's to come will match the humor and heart of its Prime Video predecessor.

The Legend of Vox Machina returns for Season 3 on Prime Video with three episodes on October 3, followed by three new episodes every week. All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now. Check out the Vox Machina teaser above and the Mighty Nein teaser below and stay tuned here at Collider for more coverage from SDCC as it comes out.