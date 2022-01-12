The Prime Video official YouTube channel has released a red band trailer for their upcoming show The Legend of Vox Machina. The trailer gives us a good look at the titular team, as well as the amount of blood and violence viewers can expect to see from the animated show. The show is being produced by Amazon Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse.

The trailer begins with a narrator saying that "evil rises," and they show five warriors that are said to be their last hope. All of them immediately die in gruesome ways, and the narrator is forced to ask who else there is to save everyone. We are then introduced to the Vox Machina as they are drinking in a bar, and introduce themselves to a council, claiming that they "f*ck sh*t up." We then see them in action, and it seems like they all work well together, with one of the members in the group, Pike Trickfoot, also saying that they should try doing some good instead of killing for gold. The trailer ends with showing Grog Strongjaw asking if his wound is normal, with the wound being his ribs popping out of his body and blood gushing out.

The Legend of Vox Machina is an adult animated series based on the first tabletop RPG campaign streamed by Critical Role, with the same name. The story follows the group Vox Machina, which is a band of misfits that end up on a quest to save their realm of Exandria while wanting to pay off their bar tab.

The series cast includes Laura Bailey (Soul Eater, Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139...), Taliesin Jaffe (Fairy Tail, Final Fantasy XIV), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us, Loki), Liam O'Brian (Final Fantasy IV, Naruto), Matthew Mercer (Overwatch, Dragon Ball Super), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV, Fire Emblem Heroes), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ace Attorney), and Travis Willingham (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, The Legend of Korra). The executive producers consists of the cast, as well as Brandon Auman (The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Star Wars Resistance), Chris Prynoski (Beavis and Butthead, Motorcity), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax, Big Mouth), and Ben Kalina (Bless the Harts, The Harper House).

The show will air on January 28, and will be available on Prime Video. The first season will consist of twelve episodes, with three episodes airing each week. You can check out the red band trailer below.

Here is the official synopsis for The Legend of Vox Machina:

Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role’s first livestreamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated fantasy-adventure series for adults that follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. From a sinister necromancer to a powerful curse, the group confronts a variety of obstacles that not only test their skills, but also the strength of their bond.

