The 1989 animated series, Legend of Zelda, is getting a DVD re-release very soon, with pre-orders already available for fans nationwide. Beginning in 1986 as a gaming franchise, Legend of Zelda follows the various incarnations of Link, a brave young man of the elf-like Hylian race, and the magical Princess Zelda, as they fight to save the magical land of Hyrule from Ganon, an evil warlord turned demon king, who is the major antagonist of the series. Since the franchise's launch, it has expanded to include not just more games but also a developing live-action movie from Nintendo and Sony.

According to ComicBook, Legend of Zelda is returning with a new DVD release on Tuesday, October 22, but with no special features or any mention of a Blu-ray release. So, fans can expect only the entire series, comprising thirteen episodes, which aired in the U.S. between September 8, 1989, and December 1, 1989. The series, which loosely retold the events of the original game and was produced by DiC Entertainment and Viacom, did not do so well based on Nintendo’s standards, so it never got a second season. Nevertheless, the DVD re-release of The Legend of Zelda - The Complete Series is currently available to pre-order on Amazon for $13.59.

A New 'Legend of Zelda' Project with Wes Ball Directing

While it has been decades since The Legend of Zelda game franchise was adapted into a short-lived series, in November 2023, Nintendo announced the development of a movie adaptation that was said will be distributed across theaters by Sony Pictures Entertainment. The brilliant Wes Ball, known for his works on The Maze Runner film trilogy and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, was also tapped to direct the upcoming project, with production to be handled by Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad. The last we heard of the Legend of Zelda live-action movie was in May when Ball sat down with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff and was asked if he learned any specific skills in making Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes that might help him with the new project. He replied, “There’s nothing specific other than just put money on the screen, try to tell a good story, and create a world that people want to visit. That’s what we’ll take forward.”

Furthermore, during an AMA session on Reddit, Ball was asked a similar question, and he said, “Keep the money on the screen. Be ambitious. Be confident in the talent around you. Try to do something great." The acclaimed director failed to divulge more about the Legend of Zelda movie but only assured fans that he would work tirelessly “to make something great for us.”

The DVD re-release of the 1989 Legend of Zelda series is available to pre-order here.