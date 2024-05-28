The Big Picture Lego reveals first-ever official Legend of Zelda set, a 2-in-1 featuring the Great Deku Tree.

Set includes two variations inspired by Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild, with minifigures of Link and Zelda.

Packed with Easter eggs, the 2,500-piece set costs $299.99 USD and releases on September 1st.

Get ready to return to the land of Hyrule like never before, as Lego has revealed a first look at the first-ever official Lego set based on The Legend of Zelda. The new video game-themed set marks Lego's second collaboration with a new Nintendo IP, following several sets based on the Super Mario Bros. series. With Lego's reveal of the set today, we also got the news that it will be a 2-in-1 set, meaning that there are two possible variations of this iconic location from the Legend of Zelda games.

The main subject of the Legend of Zelda Lego set is the Great Deku Rree - a massive sentient forest guardian that has appeared in several games in the series, including Ocarina of Time, The Wind Waker, Breath of the Wild, and Tears of the Kingdom. The two variations appear to take inspiration from Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild specifically, with one variation being the original one from Ocarina of Time and the second variation being the blossomed one from Breath of the Wild. The set's minifigures include two separate versions of the franchise's main protagonist, Link, featuring his classic outfit from Ocarina of Time and his Champion's Tunic from Breath of the Wild. Also included with the set is the franchise's namesake, Zelda, in her Breath of the Wild outfit. As with all of Lego's recent and incredibly popular "Exclusives" series, the Great Deku Tree set is jam-packed with Easter eggs and references for Legend of Zelda fans to discover as they build, such as Link's talkative fairy companion, Navi.

Also keeping in theme with Lego's Exclusives line-up, is a fairly hefty price tag. The new 2,500-piece set will cost a grand total of $299.99 USD, so fans will have to save up their Rupees for this one. The Great Deku Tree set from The Legend of Zelda franchise officially releases on September 1st and is now available for pre-order on Lego.com.

A Live-Action 'Legend of Zelda' Movie is in the Works

With The Super Mario Bros. Movie becoming one of the biggest hits of 2023, Nintendo is now finally exploring bringing The Legend of Zelda to the big screen. There have been many attempts to bring Link and his adventures in Hyrule to film and television over the years, but none of them have ever really come to fruition (except a hysterically cheap, so-bad-its-good 2D animated show from 1989). However, that now seems to be changing, as a live-action adaptation is reportedly in the works by Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball. Not many details have been revealed about the new movie's plot, but Ball has teased that he's already thinking about casting the iconic main character of Link.

The Legend of Zelda movie does not currently have a release date at this time.