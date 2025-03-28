Fans might have been waiting for longer than they'd have liked, but, as revealed on Nintendo's new app, Nintendo Today, the long-awaited Legend of Zelda movie finally has a release date, and it's sooner than some might've expected. Officially, the live-action adaptation of one of gaming's best-loved franchises has been set for March 26, 2027. This, of course, is less than two years away, with the countdown now on to see one of the best-known video game characters realized in live-action glory.

But who will be playing Link? Well, sadly, no cast has yet been announced for the adaptation, although this release date confirmation is likely to see a snowball of news begin. It is expected that Wes Ball, the man behind huge franchise entries such as the Maze Runner trilogy and the recent Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will take charge of the production, as well as join Joe Hartwick Jr. as producer under their Oddball Entertainment banner. The movie is to be produced by Sony Pictures in association with Nintendo, with the first word of the adaptation coming back in November 2023.

For Nintendo, the possibility of a huge box office success from one of their biggest titles is no fantasy. It was back in 2023 that the company's flagship series, Super Mario Bros., made its biggest big-screen leap yet, with a big-budget animated effort hailing from Universal Pictures and Illumination. Officially, the movie stormed the 2023 box office, finishing its theatrical run just shy of $1.4 billion from $574 million domestically and $784 million in overseas markets. The movie was the second highest-grossing film of the year worldwide and is still the highest-grossing movie of all time based on a video game.

Can The Legend of Zelda find similar success? Well, only time will tell, although there are still many steps along the way to financial triumph. One such step necessary to perfect is going to be the cast, with the chance to play a character as beloved as Link, or any of the famous supporting roles such as the titular Zelda, likely to spark the attention of many high-profile actors. Although the rumor mill is understandably spinning, no concrete news is yet known about any of the adaptation's ensemble, and to make sure you stay up to date when announcements are finally made, you'll want to stay tuned to Collider.

The Legend of Zelda live-action adaptation has finally set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more.