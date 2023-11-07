This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

A live-action Legend of Zelda movie is on the way. Earlier today, video game giant Nintendo announced that it is developing an adaptation of its massively popular Zelda series. For now, there’s no news regarding which game in the long-running franchise Nintendo will opt to adapt or whether they will create an entirely new story for the adaptation. As the project is still extremely early in development, there is currently no release date. However, it will be distributed across theaters by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The Legend of Zelda movie is set to be directed by Wes Ball, who has worked with adaptations prior in his career. He is well-known for directing The Maze Runner and its sequels, The Scorch Trials and The Death Cure. Coming up, he will next helm Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, releasing May 2024. The Legend of Zelda will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto (Representative Director and Fellow of Nintendo) and Avi Arad (chairman of Arad Productions, Inc.). Arad also has a hefty filmography under his belt, having worked on several Spider-Man projects such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and more, Uncharted, and Tarzan and Jane, among several others. Nintendo and Arad Productions will produce, with Nintendo and Sony Pictures co-financing. At the time of this writing, no writer or casting has been announced.

The Legend of Zelda has long been a staple amongst video game fans, having first released in 1986 on the NES. Since then, the franchise has received nearly 30 video games spanning a range of consoles. The games typically follow a young hero named Link, a Hylian who must save Princess Zelda from some sort of danger. In 2017, Nintendo released the first open world Zelda game, Breath of the Wild, which follows a similar premise but allows players more freedom in how they approach tackling the main storyline and exploring the world. The sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, was released in May 2023.