It's been months since The Legend of Zelda was announced to have a film adaptation, and its director, Wes Ball, has laid out some ground rules for the project. The Maze Runner director's plans are pretty simple and are somewhat achievable when done right, and hopefully, it's enough to give this highly-anticipated movie the love and passion it deserves.

During his recent AMA session on Reddit, Ball was asked what lessons he learned when he worked on Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes that he plans to bring to this Nintendo project. He gave a simple response, which was "Keep the money on the screen. Be ambitious. Be confident in the talent around you. Try to do something great."

Unfortunately, that's pretty much what he has to say about his current involvement in The Legend of Zelda as he told fans that he's currently not allowed to say anything about it for the time being.

"I know I’m gonna get a ton of Zelda questions. Sorry to disappoint, but I can’t say anything about it for now," said Ball. "Just that I love Zelda and I’ll work my ass off to make something great for us.

Ball has directed a few movies throughout his career. His first was a 2002 short called Jacob: The Movie. He eventually became known for his work in The Maze Runner trilogy. His most recent work is the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes movie, starring Freya Allan and Kevin Durand, and will be hitting theaters in just a few days.

What Do We Know About the ‘Legend of Zelda’ Film?

So far, information about The Legend of Zelda remains scarce. In 2023, it was announced that it would be a live-action adaptation produced by both Sony and Nintendo, and the only names attached are Ball, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, and Avi Arad. It was also confirmed via Deadline that Jurassic World writer, Derek Connolly will be penning the adaptation.

While an official plot has yet to be teased or announced, the game has existed since 1986, and since then, it told an expansive and rich tale about Link, Princess Zelda, and the evil warlord, Ganon. The Nintendo IP also had a cartoon TV series back in the late 80s, starring Jonathan Potts, Cyndy Preston, and Len Carlson.

The Legend of Zelda has yet to announce an official release date. Stay tuned for more updates as the film nears its release date.