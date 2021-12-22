The Legend of Zelda fandom has always been full of creative individuals who use and take their time seriously to express their own appreciation for such an iconic Nintendo franchise. One fan has taken their creative work to the next level and used Unreal Engine 4 to remake The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Kakariko Graveyard - the results are mind-blowing.

Considered by many to be the best Zelda game ever created, Ocarina of Time was first released in 1998, creating memories and defining childhoods of all Nintendo fans. It was also one of the titles added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion service this year, which stirred up conversation and excitement among players who have been eagerly waiting for its addition to the Switch. It also has trended on Twitter several times this year.

The story follows the usual protagonist of The Legend of Zelda series, Link, who must use time travel to complete different missions, such as finding the master sword, to make his way through the land of Hyrule and battle all its perils to accomplish his goal of taking down the evil Gerudo King and wizard, Ganondorf, who has risen in power to take over Hyrule.

Image via CryZENx

Youtube channel, CryZENx, took their skills to one of the creepiest parts of the game: the Kakariko Graveyard. They have been working on remaking the entire Ocarina of Time game, and have previously shared a glimpse into their work so far. The fanbase has praised the updated look of the visuals while also keeping gameplay true to the original. CryZENx posts updates to their Discord, detailing progress made and providing a percentage of how long before the game will be finished. According to a previous update, the game is at 9% completion.

There’s still a long time before fans can see the full project, but what we’ve seen so far looks like it is worth the wait. Until then, fans can find Ocarina of Time on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion, Nintendo 3DS, and if available, the Nintendo 64.

Check out the Kakariko Graveyard clip from CryZENx below:

