All you Legend of Zelda fans, take a second to ask yourself a question: What is the best game in the Legend of Zelda series? Maybe you said Breath of the Wild. That’s entirely fair! It goes in a refreshing new direction by being a fully open-world game. It has a fantastic story, and there’s more diversity in weapon types and armor. Or you might have advocated for Ocarina of Time, another great game that features great design, story, and combat and has managed to withstand the test of time. Perhaps you said Majora’s Mask, and that’s a great pick, as it's got a unique darkness that the rest of the series lacks and the "on a timer" aspect of it does an amazing job of accentuating the plot. Of course, those three are also some of the best-received Zelda titles. Everyone has their own personal favorite. However, there is one game you don’t usually hear mentioned when discussion turns to the best The Legend of Zelda has to offer: Phantom Hourglass.

Released in 2007, Phantom Hourglass was the first Legend of Zelda title released on the Nintendo DS. It’s a direct sequel to 2003’s The Wind Waker and follows Link as he tries to save his friend Tetra, who has been turned to stone, from the clutches of the Ghost Ship and defeat Bellum in order to return her to normal. To do this, Link enlists the aid of a crusty old ship captain, Linebeck, and together they search the seas for the three Spirits and the three Pure Metals needed to defeat the enemy and restore order.

Now, you might be asking why Phantom Hourglass should be considered a top of the line game in the franchise. After all, most people don’t remember it very fondly. Many fans found the Temple of the Ocean King tedious, since you had to repeat the temple from the ground up each time you returned. And since you had to return each time you completed a dungeon, you were there a lot. It’s an annoyance, for sure, even with the shortcuts you find each time. The game also included an escort mission, which (like in most games) is already one escort mission too many. There’s also the fact that the game was predominantly only available on the Nintendo DS. Okay, it was also ported to the Wii U in 2016, but considering how little that console sold, Phantom Hourglass didn't get much of a chance to shine on it.

Honestly? That's probably a good thing. Part of the reason Phantom Hourglass is such an incredible (and incredibly underrated) game is because of how it utilized the features of the DS. For example, some puzzles required you to close the device and use the microphone, adding an extra layer of immersion to the tasks. These innovations, along with the simplified control system, helped draw in casual players who were new to the Zelda series. Of course, these changes also turned off some hardcore, long-time fans, but ultimately the game didn’t sacrifice anything overly important to offer a more casual experience. That’s one of the things that makes the game great: It was inclusive to all kinds of gamers. It wasn't nearly the only thing.

Firstly, Phantom Hourglass has wonderful gameplay. Like all Zelda games, it mixes puzzle, combat, and exploration gameplay to create the iconic dungeon-crawling, pseudo-RPG style fans love. However, it also incorporated gameplay into all the ocean travel between islands. You aren’t just drawing a line and sailing to your destination; along the way, you have to battle enemies, jump over obstacles, and reroute to avoid bands of pirates, storms, and other dangers. You have to keep a careful eye out for uncharted islands (like the not-so-subtly-named Dee Ess Island) so you can discover new places and mini-games. Each part of the game is structured to hold your attention and immerse you in the story.

Speaking of story, Phantom Hourglass has a pretty neat plot. It’s not too intense or convoluted, and it’s paced well, from the beginning set-up to the reveal of the Ocean King’s identity to the final reuniting of Link and Tetra. It also uses the “it was all a dream” device pretty well, in that it doesn’t make it feel campy or like a cop out. The game boasts some pretty memorable characters, such as Captain Linebeck. He’s crusty, crabby, and selfish -- full of bravado and quick to self-aggrandize -- but he develops as a character throughout the game in a way we sometimes don’t see from support characters. Yet, even when we see him on good behavior, he still has that half-scummy, half-silly attitude that makes him appealing. And, of course, you have Oshus, who literally turns into a whale. A whole white whale. Which is just rad.

Lastly, Phantom Hourglass has an interesting design. The 3D cel shading was a great choice for the graphics. It keeps in line with the 'toon style used in The Wind Waker, and it makes the game feel more youthful, which is a great complement to the plot. The enemy and boss designs are amazing. Each one feels creative and interesting, from the Phantoms of the Temple of the Ocean King to Bellum. It’s also nice to see that some of them aren't so straightforward. Some of them are rather abstract, others were somewhat realistic, but each one has a unique design that fit its setting. This uniqueness is something that Zelda games are known for, but Phantom Hourglass provides something particularly special. It transitions Zelda from a series that's specifically for fans into an adventure that's open to everyone, and a big part of that is due to its creative design.

There’s a good chance you might have forgotten about Phantom Hourglass, whether because you never felt the need to play it in the first place or it got lost in a sea of increasingly excellent Zelda titles in your memory. It isn’t as applauded as other games in the series, but it definitely deserves a spot at the top. Phantom Hourglass was an innovative entry in the series that used all of its resources, from the features of the Nintendo DS to incredibly talented designers and writers, to create a game truly unique to The Legend of Zelda and form a jumping off point for future titles. So, if you have the opportunity, check out (or re-examine) Phantom Hourglass. Just maybe it'll crack your "best of" Zelda list.

