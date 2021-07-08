With only one week until the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Nintendo has released a new trailer of the anticipated remaster. While the last trailer focused on the quality-of-life improvements the HD remake will get, the new trailer is all about the adventure, presenting Skyward Sword’s story to newcomers.

The new trailer tells fans of the franchise that “Before Link awakened” and “Before twilight fell,” “There was a sword. And the skies.” The trailer presents the land above the clouds where Link comes from in Skyward Sword while also showing us the earthly world the hero will discover while trying to save his friend Zelda. Most curious, however, is the reference to two other The Legend of Zelda games right at the beginning of the trailer. Link’s Awakening was remade for the Nintendo Switch and released last year. As for Twilight Princess, there’s no version of the game available on the Switch, but fans keep asking Nintendo for a re-release. Could this reference be an indication Twilight Princess is the next The Legend of Zelda to get a Switch make-up? Let’s hope so!

Image via Nintendo

RELATED:‌ 'Breath of the Wild 2' Trailer Analysis: All the Sequel's Secrets Revealed by New Footage

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD tweaked the motion controllers used in the original Wii release to make the experience more fluid while also adding button support for those unable or unwilling to use movements to play the game. Other quality-of-life improvements include the ability to shut down the tutorial companion Fi, skip cutscenes, and speed up dialogues. A better fast-travel system is also controversially locked behind a new Zelda and Loftwing amiibo.

Running at smooth 60fps, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will be available on the Nintendo Switch on July 16. You can pre-order the game by using this link. Check out the new trailer below:

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ How 'Ocarina of Time' Defined 'The Legend of Zelda' Franchise for Two Decades

Share Share Tweet Email

Karen Gillan Still Hasn't Heard Anything about 'Jumanji 4' Come on, Sony! That 'Next Level' mid-credits tease was too good to keep us waiting.

Read Next

Marco Vito Oddo (418 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate by superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develop games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo