As Warner Bros. continues to find itself the center of controversy with the sudden cancelations of Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt as well as the merger of HBO Max and Discovery+ led to the removal of over 30 animated titles, another sizable shift has hit the media giant. A new report is confirming that Legendary Entertainment, the production company behind the likes of Dune and the recent Godzilla-Kong Monsterverse, has left its deal with Warner Bros. following the expiration of the deal.

The Ankler was the first to report the recent expiration of the Warner-Legendary deal with Deadline confirming the report. Deadline also states that Legendary is currently shopping itself around to rival studios. Deadline has listed both Paramount and Sony as "names in the mix," with the latter being the current front-runner. The report also notes that Legendary is walking away from a new deal that was offered by Warner Bros. Reps for Legendary and Warner Bros. declined to comment for Deadline's report.

This is a massive blow to Warner Bros. and is coming off the ill-fated "Project Popcorn" experiment, which was a 2021 strategy led by former WarnerMedia chief Jason Kilar that saw them releasing their theatrical films day-and-date on HBO Max in the US. This was an experiment that ended up creating problems between the former partners, as Legendary at one point considered suing Warner over the decisions to move their theatrical releases to the streaming service. Legendary's Godzilla Vs. Kong and Dune ended up being the highest-grossing movies worldwide during "Project Popcorn" with Dune going on to win six Oscars and was nominated for Best Picture.

This is not the first time that Legendary and WarnerMedia have parted ways as the two were in a partnership from 2005 to 2014. During that time, the partnership led to the creation of Zack Snyder's 2009 adaptation of Watchmen, Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, and Guillermo del Toro's Pacific Rim, among others. Legendary partnered in 2014 with Universal Pictures before returning to Warner in 2019, with Legendary moving their film Detective Pikachu to Warner in 2018, which acted as an early sign of the change. The films that came from this latest partnership include the four Monsterverse films as well as Detective Pikachu and Dune. A currently untitled sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is currently in the works and so is Dune Part 2 set to continue where the previous award-winning film left off.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates about the Warner-Legendary split and the future of both companies going forward.