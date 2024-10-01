They say that legends never die and with today's announcement, that sentiment has never rung more true as Legends of the Fall is headed for a 4K Ultra HD release. Filled to the brim with some of the biggest names in the industry, the iconic three-time Academy Award-nominated film can join your collection alongside other greats from the ‘90s. Starring the likes of Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Henry Thomas, Aidan Quinn, and Julia Ormond, the movie’s special release won’t be one to miss. In addition to the dazzling new 4K upgrades, the drop will also come with a handful of bonus content including commentary, deleted scenes, featurettes, and more.

A tale of the bonds of family and the hardships that faced folks striking out for their own American dream in the early 20th century, Legends of the Fall follows the Ludlow family. A Cornish immigrant, Colonel William Ludlow (Hopkins) hoped to provide a better life for his sons Tristan (Pitt), Alfred (Quinn), and Samuel (Thomas) on the rough and tumble plains of Montana. It’s here that the family’s story unfolds as the movie follows decades of their time together, their daily struggles to survive, and the boys’ involvement in the First World War. At its core, the movie is a film about the bonds of a family with a side of a tumultuous love story that plays out between Ormond’s Susannah and the brothers.

Directed by Edward Zwick, Legends of the Fall is one of many historical dramas the filmmaker has presented on the big screen. Zwick is also the helmer behind such classics as Glory, Courage Under Fire, The Last Samurai, Defiance, and more. Part of the draw behind Legends of the Fall is its gorgeous depictions of the wild American West and the harrowing terrors of war, all of which were perfectly achieved by cinematographer, John Toll, who took home an Academy Award for his work on the film. The movie was also up for two other Oscars as well as four Golden Globes, including Best Picture and Best Director.

‘Legends of the Fall’ 4K UHD Bonus Features

Close

As if seeing Toll’s masterful cinematography in stunning 4K wasn’t enough, the movie also comes with a handful of bonus features perfect for cinephiles looking for a little something extra. Presented in Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos sound, the 4K edition will also include commentary by Zwick and Pitt, as well as a separate cut featuring commentary with Toll and production designer Lilly Kilvert. Audiences can also enjoy three deleted scenes paired with Zwick’s commentary, a production design featurette, a making-of featurette, and a theatrical trailer.

Legends of the Fall 4K UHD is set for a release on December 3. If you can't wait for the Blu-ray release, the film is available to stream on Netflix.

Legends of the Fall Legends of the Fall is a drama film directed by Edward Zwick, starring Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, and Aidan Quinn. Set in the early 20th century, the movie follows the lives of the Ludlow family, focusing on the complex relationships between three brothers and their father against the backdrop of dramatic historical events. The film explores themes of love, betrayal, and the impacts of war on family dynamics. Release Date December 16, 1994 Director Edward Zwick Cast Brad Pitt , Anthony Hopkins , Aidan Quinn , Julia Ormond Henry Thomas , Karina Lombard Runtime 133 mins Main Genre Drama Writers Jim Harrison , Susan Shilliday , William D. Wittliff Studio Sony Pictures Releasing Tagline After the Fall from Innocence the Legend begins. Expand

