From epic crossover episodes to action-packed moments with the core cast, DC FanDome is revisiting one hundred unforgettable moments from the past ninety-nine episodes of Legends of Tomorrow in the lead up to their 100th episode debuting on October 27.

Legends of Tomorrow first premiered on The CW in 2016, and over the course of the past seven seasons, a number of original cast members have left the series. Earlier this month, it was announced that Wentworth Miller would be reprising his role as Captain Cold, marking the first time he has appeared in the series since season three.

In addition, Legends of Tomorrow have teased that Arthur Darvill, Falk Hentschel, Courtney Ford, and Brandon Routh would be returning to commemorate the 100th episode. Caity Lotz, who stars as Sara Lance, is set to direct the 100th episode.

Season 7 premiered earlier this week with a major twist, as Gideon, the Waverider's A.I. was made flesh-and-bone. Based on the official synopsis for the 100th episode, it seems like the episode's retrospective element will come from Gideon's memories, but audiences will have to tune in to find out:

"With Astra, Spooner and a now-human Gideon trying to save the Legends, Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices sending her into a catatonic state. Astra and Spooner combine their powers to enter Gideon’s mindscape and discover that a virus is trying to erase all of Gideon's memories. Acting fast, they devise a plan to defeat the virus before it's too late. Meanwhile, the Legends are about to go up against a powerful new foe."

100th episodes have historically been a major affair for television series. Before the era of streaming, most series aimed to achieve one hundred episodes for syndication purposes. With one hundred episodes, a series could run for twenty weeks of weekday reruns without repeating an episode. Streaming has, for better or worse, removed this incentive, but the celebratory nature has endured.

Legends of Tomorrow's 100th episode premieres on October 27 on The CW. Check out the one hundred legendary moments below:

