The CW has said "Praise Beebo!" as the network just ordered a Legends of Tomorrow animated Christmas special that's all about the timeline's favorite fuzzy-toy-turned-furry-god, with Beebo Saves Christmas slated to be released late this year.

Not much has been revealed about the upcoming animated special, other than it being about Beebo saving Christmas, but we do know that Ben Diskin is returning to voice the titular Beebo. Legends of Tomorrow fans should also be pleased to know that Professor Martin Stein himself, Victor Garber, is narrating the special.

Image via The CW

RELATED: 'Legends of Tomorrow' Gets Disney Animation Style in Bonkers Season 6 Trailer

For the uninitiated, Beebo is an incredibly popular (and fake) toy from 1992, which a young Martin Stein (Garber) wanted to buy for his daughter. After some time-travel shenanigans, Stein and Beebo suddenly showed up in Viking times where a group of Vikings started worshipping Beebo as a God of War. As if that wasn't crazy enough, Beebo showed up once again during what still remains one of the craziest episodes of Legends of Tomorrow, in which the legends unite using the power of the Totems of Zambesi to create an avatar of their power to fight the literal demon Mallus. That avatar took the form of a giant Beebop, and so the season three finale of the show climaxed with a giant teddy bear fighting a demon.

Now, The CW finally acknowledged the huge and untapped gold mine that is Beebo by ordering an animated Christmas special, to be animated by Warner Bros. Animation. Though we still don't know who is directing the special or how long it will be, we do know that it is written by Legends writer Matt Maala and Robot Chicken writer Kevin Shinick. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Animation President, Sam Register, will executive produce alongside Legends producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim and Keto Shimizu.

While we wait for more news on the special, here's the official synopsis for Beebo Saves Christmas:

In the all-new animated one-hour special BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS, everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy turned furry god will once again be a hero as he hopes to save Christmas. When Sprinkles, an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus, Beebo and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful. Starring Ben Diskin as the voice of Beebo, Kimiko Glenn as the voice of Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as the voice of Turbo, Keith Ferguson as the voice of Fleabo, Chris Kattan as the voice of Sprinkles, Ernie Hudson as the voice of Santa and Victor Garber as the narrator.

KEEP READING: 'Legends of Tomorrow' Star Adam Tsekhman on Gary's Wild Season 6 Secret

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff ’10,000 Ships’ Coming from ‘Person of Interest’s Amanda Segel '10,000 Ships' will follow the character of Princess Nymeria.

Read Next