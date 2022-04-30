On the heels of the news that Batwoman has been canceled after three seasons, Legends of Tomorrow’s co-showrunner Keto Shimizu announced on Twitter that The CW superhero series had also been brought to an abrupt end after seven seasons, saying "We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could." The Season 7 finale premiered on March 2, 2022, bringing the series to a total of 110 episodes across seven years.

The news comes three weeks after the Discovery and Warner Bros. merger, following AT&T's divestment of the mass media conglomerate, and following news that the newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery was considering an overhaul of DC Entertainment. The CW Network—which has never been a profitable network—is also on the table to be sold to NexStar, per reports in early January. With the "overhaul" in mind, this move may also be influenced by a renewed interest in the cinematic universe and the potential for series tie-ins, much in the same way that Marvel is investing in Disney+ series. It was announced this week at CinemaCon that a sequel is in the works for Matt Reeves' The Batman, which also has two HBO Max spin-offs planned, with one focusing on Colin Farrell's Penguin and the other zeroing in on Arkham Asylum.

Despite critical success, The Legends of Tomorrow has been on the bubble for the past few weeks, along with several other notable superhero series on The CW. Just three days ago the crew released a playful video featuring Beebo's plans for Season 8. Unfortunately, Beebo isn't going to get his wishes granted. Stargirl, which moved from the failed DC Universe streamer to The CW for its sophomore season, and newcomer Naomi are also at risk of being cancelled at the network. For the time being, Superman & Lois and The Flash both seem safe.

The Season 7 finale left fans on a cliffhanger, but not one that left any of the main cast in peril. While it may not be a satisfying conclusion for a series that was a mainstay on The CW following the end of Arrow, it at least had the opportunity to thrive for seven seasons.

Over the years, Legends of Tomorrow has featured a robust cast, including Victor Garber as Martin Stein, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer, Arthur Darvill as Rip Hunter, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance, Franz Drameh as Jefferson "Jax" Jackson, Ciara Renée as Kendra Saunders, Falk Hentschel as Carter Hall, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory, Wentworth Miller as Leonard Snart, Matt Letscher as Eobard Thawne, Nick Zano as Nate Heywood, Tala Ashe as Zari Tomaz, Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West, Matt Ryan as John Constantine, Shayan Sobhian as Behrad Tarazi, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz, to name just a few. Check out Shimizu's tweet below:

