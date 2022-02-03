It seems like there might be a new superhero in town. Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Scrubs star Donald Faison is set to join the CW show Legends of Tomorrow in a mystery role for the show's season seven finale.

Legends of Tomorrow follows a group of time-traveling superheroes as they work together to try and protect the world and timeline from danger. Currently, details on Faison’s character are being kept a secret, but he is described as "a good guy deep down" whose "ego is looking for a boost that only fame, fortune, and glory can provide". Cutting corners to get to the fame he desires, Faison's character, according to EW, he is an "unauthorized time traveler with high-profile aspirations" who could either "help the Legends out of hot water or get them into hotter water". While the description is vague, some fans seem to think that this points to one character in particular: Booster Gold.

In the comics, Booster Gold is a fame-obsessed superhero who travels to the modern-day from the twenty-fifth century in order to get all the fame and glory that comes with being a hero. The character of Booster Gold has previously appeared in animated shows like Justice League Unlimited and Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and even appeared in live-action once before, in an episode of Smallville, played by Eric Martsolf. However, if Faison is playing Booster Gold, it would be the character’s first appearance in the shared Arrowverse. In the comics, Booster Gold is also the father of Rip Hunter, who appears in Legends, played by Arthur Darvill, and was responsible for creating the Legends team in the first season.

While Faison is currently only set to show up in the season seven finale, the Legends of Tomorrow showrunners hope it is not a one-off appearance. In a joint statement to EW, showrunners Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu said:

"We are beyond thrilled to have Donald Faison join the Waverider. We are all huge fans of his impressive body of work, and seeing him with the rest of the Legends in our finale was an absolute, side-splitting joy. We can't wait for our fans to see who he's playing, and we look forward to telling many more stories with him and our lovable misfits should we be blessed with an eighth season."

Faison also gave a statement to EW, adding:

"I have been a fan of Legends of Tomorrow since the first season, and have always wanted to be a part of the DC Comics universe. I'm excited to join such a talented cast."

Faison’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow airs on the CW on March 2.

