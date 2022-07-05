Arrow is the show that started it all and was one of the first deeper looks into the darker side of the superhero world. The Flash, still going strong, was the second installment of the DCTV shows and introduced us to the Scarlett Speedster in a more modern take on the fastest man alive. Supergirl followed Kara Zor-El (played by Melissa Benoist) and was a different take on the surviving Kryptonians after coming to earth.

While each Arrowverse show has something uniquely loveable, perhaps none are quite as unique as DC's Legends of Tomorrow. It's one of the goofier shows in this beloved multiverse, and it's not hard to see why. While The Flash has a giant man shark (or shark man?) and a mind-controlling gorilla, Legends became professionals in all things weird and wacky. From a 60ft Beebo fighting a demon from hell to a severed dragon head and dinosaurs running through the streets, the Legends were responsible for some of the Arrowverse's most weird, wacky, and genuinely hilarious chaotic moments.

"Guys, I Think We Broke Time"

Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough), Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman), Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher), and Leonard Snart (Wentworth Miller). Talk about a supervillain power group team-up! In the season two finale and in a bid to retrieve the Spear from 1916, the Legends end up interacting with their future selves, which results in a time storm.

As a result of the time storm, and after believing everything to be back to normal, Sara (Caity Lotz) and the gang set off to Aruba at Mick's (Dominic Purcell) request. However, plans abruptly change, and the team crash-lands in Los Angeles, where buildings from various timezones and many species of dinosaurs are rampaging the streets. Yes, Legends, you absolutely broke time!

Legends of Tomorrow Meets Lucifer Meets Supernatural

The Legends met many personalities over their time on the Waverider, varying from George Lucas to the loveable blue furball Beebo and his adoring Viking public. During Crisis on Infinite Earths, Constantine (Matt Ryan) even introduced Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara) and John Diggle (David Ramsey) to Lucifer Morningstar at Lux from FOX/Netflix's Lucifer starring Tom Ellis. But the Crisis crossover isn't the only time they crossed over into another CW series.

In the season five episode "Zari, Not Zari," Sara and Zari stumble upon a sign stating that Supernatural is filming in the area, leading to Sara geeking out as she is a fan of the show. A few scenes later, Constantine comes upon the Winchester's 1967 Chevy Impala, Baby, popping the trunk to reveal a prop corpse and the iconic SPN devil's trap warding on the roof. Don't worry, Sara, Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) is many people's (including this author's!) hall pass!

A Demon From Hell Fighting...Wait, Is That Beebo?

It's the end of season three, and the Legends are finally relaxing in Aruba after another stressful season of breaking and saving time. And then a familiar face or two shows up to rain on your parade, in the form of Gary and John Constantine.

Furball! "The Good, The Bad, and the Cuddly" saw the Legends take the form of something so pure and cute with the help of the six totems in an attempt to defeat Mallus. Who would've thought that what we needed to see on TV was a giant 60ft Beebo plush fighting a demon? It's like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man all over again!

Oh No! Not Groundhog Day!

Multiple TV shows and movies have had a blast playing on the classic Groundhog Day trope since the 1993 movie starring Bill Murray. Before the Legends of Tomorrow, TV shows like Supernatural, Charmed, Star Trek, and The X-Files dabbled in the art of time loop.

RELATED: Philosophy of 'Groundhog Day': You Can't Escape Until You Know How To Live

Perhaps the best part of this Groundhog Day-themed episode was Zari (Tala Ashe) taking Nate's (Nick Zano) advice to have fun with the situation. What's the one perk of blowing up every hour? No consequences. That fun included trying on the team's costumes, stuffing her face full of food, and holding up signs behind Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick's backs that read everything being said, from "stop touching my clothes" to Mick's grunt, and it made for a hilarious montage.

Nate's "Torture?" At The Hands of Damien Darhk

As Mallus gets closer and closer to escaping, he is still in need of the totems that the Legends possess. After taking Nate hostage, the Mallus-possessed Nora instructs her father, Damien Darhk, to make Nate give up the rest of the team, but Damien has other ideas.

After one poke with an electrified cattle prod, Nate requests that, as he is going to die anyway, Damien put the cattle prod down to make the area a safe space, which he does. Without Nora present, Damien and Nate put on quite the show, smacking a table leg with a baseball bat and having Nate scream out as if he were hurt. Between their fist bump and Damien's encouragement to go bigger with his screams, this is one of the funniest torture scenes in the history of torture scenes.

