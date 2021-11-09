With the release of Season 6 of DC's Legends of Tomorrow on Blu-ray and DVD today, Collider can exclusively reveal a new deleted scene that shows Nate Heywood (Nick Zano) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) reminiscing over Sara Lance and the love she and Ava shared.

The short scene begins with Nate walking into Ava's room with a binder at his side, hoping to try and cheer her up following the abduction of her beloved Sara by aliens. It's a wedding binder full of photos and plans for Ava and Sara's big day, complete with plans for a DJ, florist, and everything to make the day special. Ava learned earlier that Sara was planning to propose and she'd seen her far off in space, leaving her immensely worried that she'll never have a chance to say yes in person. Together, she and Nate lament Sara's abduction at the end of Season 5, with Nate stating that "they kidnapped the wrong ninja." It drives home the devastation Ava is going through after seeing her soon-to-be wife so far away from her.

Season 6 of the popular CW series pits the legends against some of their greatest foes yet as they venture to the far reaches of space to combat aliens. Now, you can own the full season physically for $24.98 for the DVD edition ($29.98 in Canada) and $29.98 for the Blu-ray ($39.99 in Canada). This deleted scene with Nate and Ava is just part of a larger package of featurettes and extra content wrapped up with all 15 one-hour episodes from the show. Altogether, there's around 900 minutes worth of content in store in the physical copies. Here is a full list of features included in these editions:

Gag Reel (Exclusive to Blu-ray and DVD)

Deleted Scenes (Exclusive to Blu-ray and DVD)

Never Alone: Heroes and Allies

VFX Creature Feature

Animation Split Screen

Actors Split Screen

Alongside the special features, all Blu-ray copies come with the digital version of Season 6 that can be redeemed on major digital retailers. Each episode in Blu-ray plays in 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1, making for a crisp viewing experience as this wild season unfolds.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 features the series' major cast members returning including Caity Lotz (Arrow, Mad Men), Tala Ashe (Smash, The Carrie Diaries), Macallan (Mistresses, Shameless), Olivia Swann (Doctors), Adam Tsekhman (The Twilight Zone), Shayan Sobhian (Killer Caregiver) and Amy Louise Pemberton (Arrow, Suspense), with Zano (What I Like About You), Dominic Purcell (Prison Break, The Flash), and Matt Ryan (Constantine). As part of the larger Arrow universe, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. produce the show with Greg Berlanti (Batwoman, The Flash), Phil Klemmer (Chuck, Political Animals), Keto Shimizu (Arrow), Grainne Godfree (The Flash, Arrow), and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash) all acting as executive producers.

Season 7 of Legends of Tomorrow airs Wednesdays on The CW, with Season 6 available on Blu-ray and DVD starting today. Check out the Season 6 deleted scene below:

