Fans of the Arrowverse series, Legends of Tomorrow recently received the heartbreaking news that the show would not be returning for Season 8. The time travel show that acted kind of like a pseudo-Justice League for the Arrowverse was filled with wacky adventures and some of the most creatively bizarre writing in all of television. While many are sad to see the series end, if you’re a physical media collector, there is some light at the end of the tunnel! Legends of Tomorrow's seventh and final season is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on July 19 — Season 7 is already available on digital.

The three-disc set will feature all 13 episodes of Season 7 as well as a gag reel, deleted scenes, and the featurette "Captain at the Helm: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 100th Episode." The season starts off with the Legends getting stuck in 1925 Texas before getting involved with an evil Gideon and an army of robotic duplicates of the Legends themselves. The series also ended with a major cliffhanger involving an iconic DC character — if you haven't watched the season yet, we won't spoil it for you. The Blu-ray will run you $29.99 while the DVD will cost $24.99 which is not a bad price for a full season of television.

The Legends went through so many iterations and teams over the show's seven-season run. The series started out as a semi-serious time-traveling Justice League of sorts that took side characters from the Arrowverse and put their stories at the forefront. It quickly evolved into this absurdly charming live-action Looney Tune-type show where you never knew what was going to happen next. It made characters like White Canary, The Atom, Firestorm, Vixen, and Heat Wave household names while reintroducing fan favorites like Matt Ryan’s Constantine. Along the way they stopped threats like Vandal Savage, The Legion of Doom, Damien Darhk and a few alien invasions.

Image via The CW

While this ragtag team of time-traveling misfits didn’t get to end things on their own terms, the memories they gave DC fans are eternal. Hopefully, just like Arrow and Supergirl before it, Legends will get a big fancy box set containing all seven seasons in the future.

The Season 7 Blu-ray and DVD sets are not up for pre-order yet, but while we wait to travel to the future date of July 19, you can catch up on the entire Legends of Tomorrow series on Netflix now.

