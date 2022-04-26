When Beebo decrees that it is time to renew Legends Of Tomorrow, then perhaps it is time to renew the Arrowverse show. In a recently released clip, the 90s-toy-turned-viking-god is seen getting the show’s time traveling ship – the Waverider – ready for another season, before asking for the fan-favorite show to be renewed.

After a critically acclaimed seventh season, the future of Legends of Tomorrow has been inexplicably up in the air, leading fans, writers and the cast of the show to call for a renewal. Legends of Tomorrow currently stars Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez, and Amy Louise Pemberton as the titular legends.

Legends of Tomorrow, which premiered on the CW in 2016, follows a rag-tag group of superheroes as they travel through time fighting villains, and doing their best to preserve history. The show's journey of endurance has been nothing short of impressive. After a lackluster first season, the CW series eventually evolved into a sleeper hit by embracing the inevitable absurdity borne out of its premise, and refusing to take itself too seriously.

Image via The CW

RELATED: 'Gotham Knights': Misha Collins Joins Pilot as 'Batman' Villain Harvey Dent

Legends of Tomorrow recently reached the coveted 100-episode mark with the third episode of the most recent season, bringing back several beloved characters to commemorate the milestone. However, much to the frustration of fans, the show’s cult status has not earned it a renewal for Season 8. What’s more, Season 7 of Legends of Tomorrow not only ended on a big cliffhanger, but it also introduced a significant DC comic book character, Booster Gold, to the Arrowverse. Additionally, Booster Gold was played by the Donald Faison, leading fans to believe that there were big plans in place for the character and the show moving forward.

The uncertainty around the show’s future led the ‘Legends’ writers to launch the #RenewLegendsofTomorrow campaign on social media. The campaign has seen fans of the show lend their support with memes, fan art, and engagement on several platforms.

The Legends of Tomorrow is currently not the only CW show awaiting renewal news at the moment; in fact, several fan favorite shows are currently sitting on this bubble. Batwoman, Stargirl, and Naomi are just few of the other shows hoping to learn their fates soon.

Watch Beebo’s preparation for more legendary adventures and appeal for Season 8 of Legends of Tomorrow below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qI_IwItdR4s

Every Season of 'Legends of Tomorrow' Ranked From Worst to Best

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Edidiong Mboho (72 Articles Published) Edidiong 'Eddy' Mboho is a writer for Collider. Besides writing, she's a Marvel addict and a hopeful baker. She's also a pretend quizzer who yells at her screen while watching Tipping Point and The Chase, and has convinced herself she can do it better. More From Edidiong Mboho

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe