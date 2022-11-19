DC is about to have a huge year on the big screen in 2023, but they’re also starting off the year strong with their next direct-to-video animated feature Legion of Super-Heroes. The film just dropped its first trailer earlier this week and now the next DC adventure has a release date. Warner Brothers Home Entertainment has announced that Legion of Super-Heroes is releasing on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital on February 7, 2023.

The film will come with five new featurettes titled “The Legion Behind The Legion”, “Meet the Legionnaires”, “Brainiac Attack: The Intellect Behind the Super-Villain”, and “Down to Earth: The Story of Supergirl”. This film is exciting for so many reasons, but the main reason being its introducing Supergirl and the Legion of Super-Heroes into the new animated continuity started by Superman: Man of Tomorrow. This will be the sixth film in this continuity and comes from the director of Green Lantern: Beware My Power Jeff Wamester.

From the trailer, Legion of Super-Heroes looks to be another well animated, action-packed, and fun adventure in the DC Universe. The story will see Superman bring a newly minted Supergirl to the 31st century to train with the Legion of Super-Heroes. It’s all about Kara adjusting to her new life while honing her powers as a new threat looms on the horizon. Any long time DC fan who has read the comics or consumed the company's many classic TV series will be familiar with this kind of story. Both Superman and Supergirl have fought alongside the Legion of Super-Heroes countless times before. The Legion has shown up in TV shows like Smallville, Justice League Unlimited, Superman: The Animated Series, and they even had their own underrated self-titled animated series in the mid 2000s that ran for two seasons.

The futuristic team also had major roles in the popular CW Supergirl series and the animated film Justice League vs. the Fatal Five. The Legion has been all over the DC Universe, so it will be interesting to see what this particular film brings to the table. So far the new DC Animated Universe that started with Man of Tomorrow has been nothing but quality. Justice Society: World War II, Batman: The Long Halloween, and Green Lantern: Beware My Power have simply raised the bar for DC animation. All signs are pointing to the Legion of Super-Heroes continuing that heroic upward trend.

Legion of Super-Heroes stars Meg Donnelly as Supergirl, Harry Shum Jr. as Brainac 5, and Matt Bomer (Justice Society: World War II), Darren Criss (Superman: Man of Tomorrow), and Jensen Ackles (Batman: The Long Halloween) returning as Flash, Superman, and Batman from their respective films. DC’s next generation of superheroes are coming to our century February 7 on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and digital.

