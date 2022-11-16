DC is introducing the Legion of Super-Heroes in a new trailer for the upcoming animated film. The project sees Supergirl/Kara (Meg Donnelly) heading to the Legion Academy in the 31st century at the behest of her cousin Superman (Darren Criss) in order to hone her powers and adjust to life after Krypton's destruction. During her time there, she makes new friends among the other up-and-coming superheroes, finds a new enemy in Brainiac 5 (Harry Shum Jr.), and gets wrapped up with the Dark Circle, a group pursuing a weapon locked away in the Academy's vaults.

The trailer acts as a brief introduction of sorts for the Legion, showing off the various different members and their unique abilities. It seems like a perfect place for Kara whose own powers make her a force among the young heroes. Aside from her vendetta against Brainiac 5 whom she deems a threat, she seems to fit in quite well. Still, Batman (Jensen Ackles) fears she's still not in control of her powers, making her dangerous to anyone around her. Even worse, members of the Legion are apparently missing, and the Dark Circle has made their presence known to Kara, throwing everything into disarray. It leaves the Legion with an opportunity to stand up and show what they've learned in order to stop the sinister plot that's unfolding beneath the surface.

A number of DC series have repeatedly featured members of the Legion, but this film will mark the group's first solo outing since their popular animated series which ran from 2006 to 2008. An adult animated series following the Legion of Super-Heroes was also in the works at HBO Max from writer Brian Bendis with hopes of retelling classic stories from the comic series, though there's been little in terms of updates since July when he revealed he was working closely with the streamer to get the pilot approved.

Cast and Crew for Legion of Super-Heroes

Revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Legion of Super-Heroes features a fun cast with Donnelly, Shum Jr., Criss, and Ackles joined by Matt Bomer as the Flash along with Cynthia Hamidi, Gideon Adlon, Ely Henry, Robbie Daymond, Yuri Lowenthal, Eric Lopez, Darin De Paul, Ben Diskin, Victoria Grace, Jennifer Hale, Daisy Lightfoot, and Zeno Robinson. Josie Campbell penned the film while Jeff Wamester directed and Butch Lukie served as supervising producer. Individual producers include Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau alongside executive producer Sam Register.

DC's Legion of Super-Heroes animated film will be available on Blu-ray and digital sometime early next year. Check out the trailer below.