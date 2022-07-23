Get ready to experience some video game nostalgia, with the help of LEGO. The immensely popular building block company has just unveiled a new look at the upcoming design of its take on the Atari 2600 video game system.

The main selling point of the set is a careful LEGO recreation of the original console including the front panel and a movable joystick. However, LEGO didn't stop there. In a secret compartment inside the console, one can find a model 1980s-era gaming room complete with a retro phone, TV, and boom box. Featuring an 80's gamer kid minifigure with the classic yellow design, there are also posters on the wall featuring pastiches of popular designs of the time, including one that is reminiscent of Indiana Jones. In addition to the console, the set also includes 3 mini builds from popular Atari games, Asteroids, Adventure and Centipede. These include a spaceship shooting at asteroids, a castle and a centipede with mushroom builds. As in the original, the game cartridges fit into the slot and include cover art that recreate the original designs in LEGO.

Though the initial Atari system was released in 1977, this LEGO set is inspired by the 1982 model, which was one of the most popular major home video game systems in history at the time. The set has been created in conjunction with Atari's 50th-anniversary celebration. In a press statement, designer Chris McVeigh addressed this milestone project:

“The Atari 2600 was one of the most memorable gifts I got as a kid. This is why it has been such an incredible experience to bring two icons together, Atari and Lego, in this awesome set. We hope that building this classic console takes you back to those halcyon days when a handful of pixels meant a world of adventure.”

Image via LEGO

This is not the first time that LEGO has released a set celebrating a classic video game console. In 2020, LEGO released a set recreating the Nintendo Entertainment system as part of their Super Mario line. Other projects for the Atari anniversary include Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, an upcoming game described as a "robust history of Atari and the creative individuals who set the video game industry in motion."

The upcoming set consists of 2532 pieces the main console models measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 13 in. (33 cm) wide and 8.5 in. (22 cm) deep. It will be released on August 1 and retail for $239.99. Pre-orders are now available here. Check out a behind the scenes look at the making of the LEGO Super Nintendo below: