Who is the definitive onscreen Batman? It’s a question that can get even the calmest of Bat-fans riled up. In some ways, the answer depends on which one you grew up with. For older fans, it’s between Adam West from the campy 1960's Batman series, and Michael Keaton, he of the Tim Burton-led Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992). For others, it’s the Batman of the Dark Knight Trilogy, Christian Bale, or the Snyderverse's Ben Affleck. The newest generation are more likely to make their stand for The Batman's Robert Pattinson. But, if we were to base the definitive Batman on their Rotten Tomatoes ranking, that Batman hasn’t even been mentioned yet: Will Arnett’s comically dour Batman from The Lego Batman Movie.

‘The Lego Batman Movie’ Is Legitimately Funny

Only 2008's The Dark Knight tops The Lego Batman Movie according to Rotten Tomatoes, 94% versus 89%, but, technically, the average of the Dark Knight Trilogy as a whole places Bale's Batman just below Batnett by the slimmest of margins. But what does the crazy world of the Brick Bat have over its cinematic Batman kin? For starters, The Lego Batman Movie does what it intends to do, and it does it very, very well. The film has no ambition to bring a gritty realism to the hero. Not that you'd expect a Lego movie to do that anyway. What would that even look like? Ponder. No, the lauded animated film exists as both a spoof and as an homage to Batman's long, storied past in almost every medium.

Arnett nails that balance perfectly. His Batman cracks a quip a minute at points in the film, but doesn't devolve into camp, while the more poignant parts of the film, rare they may be, are given a degree of gravitas without dragging the film down. Then there's the voice, that dour, self-serious rasp that has, at this point, become the stereotypical Batman delivery, which in itself is both homage and parody. The Lego Batman Movie is also legitimately funny from start to end, bordering on the edge of films like Airplane! and Blazing Saddles in its skewering of the DC/Batman mythos. Rapid fire jokes take aim at Suicide Squad ("What am I gonna do? Get a bunch of criminals together to fight the criminals? That's a stupid idea."), the never-thought-about-it-til-now spotlight on the general hazards of the Batmobile (in response to Robin's (Michael Cera) query about seatbelts, Batman replies, "The first lesson is... LIFE DOESN'T GIVE YOU SEATBELTS."), and my personal favorite, the password to enter the Batcave being, "Iron Man sucks!"

‘The Lego Batman Movie’ Digs Deep Into DC’s Past and Into Batman Himself