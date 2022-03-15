Wade into any corner of the internet, and you’re bound to find some discourse over what the best Batman movie is. For some fans, it’s no contest, The Dark Knight trumps all, especially with Heath Ledger’s mythic take on The Joker. Others may prefer the attempts at grim deconstruction with Batman v. Superman, while still others clutch the gothic vision of Tim Burton’s Batman Returns close to their hearts. But if you’re looking for a Batman movie that towers above all others in every way imaginable, especially in terms of imagination and love for its source material, then there’s only one choice. The LEGO Batman Movie is the perfect ideal of Batman in cinematic storytelling.

Released in February 2017, The LEGO Batman Movie is an outlier in the world of Batman films and not just because it’s animated. It’s disconnected from every other incarnation of Batman and instead a spin-off of the 2014 motion picture The LEGO Movie (hence why Will Arnett reprises his role as LEGO Batman). Meanwhile, unlike other past animated Batman titles like Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, The LEGO Batman Movie isn’t striving for the dark tone of many live-action projects. This is a comedy, and a gag-a-minute comedy at that, with whip-fast pacing and a cheeky postmodern wit informing every frame. What makes The LEGO Batman Movie different, though, also makes it a great time that other Batman features could take some notes from.

For starters, it’s a riot to see how The LEGO Batman Movie utilizes every conceivable figure from the Batman mythos, including the character’s vastly deep bench of baddies. Live-action takes on the character either opt for storylines that can’t handle so many characters or are going for a serious grounded approach that won’t accommodate the likes of Condiment King. Not so for The LEGO Batman Movie. The wacky and zippy atmosphere at play means that there’s room for all the toys in the Batman lore toybox to get a chance to be played with. Even someone like Killer Croc can have a chance to be memorably amusing.

In the wrong hands, it’s easy to see The LEGO Batman Movie turning into a Space Jam: A New Legacy scenario, where it’s all recognizable faces trying to skate by on nostalgia and familiarity with nothing more to add. But director Chris McKay and company bring such a tangible level of affection to all parts of the Batman world to the screen that you can’t help but be as enthusiastic when every frame of The LEGO Batman Movie is bursting with classic characters. Plus, the film leans on obscure Batman characters as well, like Orca and Calendar Man, so it’s not like all these background figures are coasting on mainstream nostalgia. Their presence represents the deep love everyone involved has for this universe.

The excitement of finally seeing a Batman movie that embraces every bizarre corner of this character’s mythos is an undeniable treat. However, it isn’t just the serotonin boost of seeing familiar characters make it to the big screen that makes this movie so wonderful. Despite being something aimed at kids and hoping to sell a lot of LEGO toys, The LEGO Batman Movie is also a surprisingly thoughtful exploration of how Bruce Wayne/Batman has shut himself off from developing emotional connections with others in the wake of his parent’s demise. It hurt so much to be ripped apart from one family that he doesn’t dare join another.

Darker PG-13 takes on the same character in live-action filmmaking have often struggled to come up with personal storylines for Batman that are anywhere near this deep. Exploring this facet of Batman’s psyche also makes the introduction of Robin and Batgirl fascinating. They’re not just here out of obligation to mimic Batman’s friend’s circle from the comics, but rather manifest as people who could end up influencing him to take a chance on connecting with others again. Daring to explore the tormented mind of Batman thoughtfully lends a surprisingly effective heart to a wacky comedy.

It’s also fun to see such dynamic camerawork and editing whenever it’s time for this version of Batman to rumble with his foes. Freed from the constraints of live-action filmmaking or having to adhere to anything resembling the laws of gravity, the action scenes in The LEGO Batman Movie are remarkable in their displays of imagination. Matching how characters like Clayface emerge from the comic with all absurdity intact, the skirmishes in this feature similarly embrace silliness to a delightful degree. Plus, it’s extra impressive how these sequences maintain the rapid pacing of the entire feature without turning into a jumble of incoherent noise.

But the element that really makes The LEGO Batman Movie work is that it dares to focus on the critical dynamic between Batman and Robin (the latter character portrayed by Michael Cera). After the 1966 Batman movie with Adam West and Burt Ward, the Batman and Robin rapport has been largely ignored in live-action takes on the former character, especially after the disastrous reception to the 1997 feature Batman & Robin. Since then, live-action Batman movies have restricted Robin to either being a cutesy in-joke or dead before the runtime even begins.

What a delight, then, that Batman and Robin’s surrogate father and son dynamic is the crux of The LEGO Batman Movie. This provides a fantastic emotional core for the entire movie to revolve around, but it also provides endless opportunities for comedy seeing LEGO Batman try his hand at the whole father gig. LEGO Robin’s boundless optimism, as realized through Cera’s cynicism-free vocal performance, is ceaselessly charming and informs some of the best dialogue deliveries in the whole film. Rather than feeling the need to make Robin a punching bag or turn him into a grim caricature of himself, The LEGO Batman Movie recognizes what a great character Robin is and embraces him for all his potential.

Just being a feature-length compilation of amusingly absurd lines from Will Arnett’s LEGO Batman would have been enough to make The LEGO Batman Movie a treat. But this project manages to go beyond that by delivering so much more, including a delightful embracing of the titular figure’s dense mythos, a compelling character arc, and even a new go-to example for why Robin is an essential Batman figure, among other charms. The LEGO Batman Movie isn’t the only quality Batman film, but it’s also the best largely because it isn’t afraid to break the rules and norms of entries in this series.

