Gotham City needs its brave protector, and it also needs you assemble a new replica of his headquarters, set to be released by LEGO on June 8. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a 4,000 piece replica of the Batcave seen in Batman Returns will be making its way to store shelves later this summer, allowing fans to recreate in of the most iconic locations from the franchise started by Tim Burton. The replica comes within a shadow box, with the bat symbol functioning as a window that lets collectors take a look inside the base of operations where the World's Greatest Detective works on his city's most brutal cases.

Due to the massive size of the upcoming set, the collectible contains several mini figures portraying the main characters of the film, and it will cost around $450 at launch. Usually, when it comes to LEGO sets, several mini figures are attached to big packages, while smaller collectibles, such as vehicles, don't include mini figures. The Batcave is also a part of the LEGO collection aimed at an adult audience, due to the number of pieces it requires for full assembly and the complexity of the construction process. This line of products dedicated to older fans often features films and television series from the 80's and 90's, while the newer products aimed at younger members of the fan base highlight more recent blockbusters.

After the massive success Batman saw in theaters during the summer of 1989, Warner Bros. knew they had to do something to continue the franchise, and in 1992, Batman Returns flew into theaters. Michael Keaton reprised his role as the Caped Crusader, in an iteration that tried to give a darker twist to the world established in the television series featuring Adam West. Taking down Jack Nicholson's Joker was quite a challenge, but Bruce Wayne was not prepared to face what was coming directly towards him in the form of new villains ready to terrorize Gotham.

Who Were the Villains of Batman Returns?

The main threat Batman had to face during this highly successful sequel was the criminal mastermind known as The Penguin (Danny DeVito), an outcast who planned to take his revenge of Gotham City due to how he had been treated during his whole life because of his physical appearance. Added to that, the Dark Knight saw a much more intimate challenge come into his life when Selina Kyle (Michelle Pfeiffer) became a menace to his hometown, wearing a homemade catsuit to steal valuable objects at night. Batman would need all of his strength to take on both villains at the same time, in Tim Burton's triumphant follow-up.

You can check out images from the LEGO set based on the Batcave from Batman Returns below, before the collectible is available for purchase on June 8:

