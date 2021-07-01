With Thor: Love and Thunder not due in theaters until 2022, fans of the MCU's take on the Norse god of thunder still have a while to wait for their next fix. Fortunately, LEGO has announced something that might tide Thor fans over: a detailed recreation of his New Asgard bachelor pad, as seen in Avengers: Endgame.

The set, called "Bro Thor's New Asgard," includes Minifigures of both Korg and Thor in his bro-ed out state, complete with his unkempt mane of hair and beer belly. The set also includes a buildable Miek figure, to better distract Thor from his depressive funk. Indeed, the set features plenty of distractions for Thor, including a TV, gaming console, and plenty of pizza, though the copy of the "New Asgard Times" bearing the headline "5 Years After The Blip" might be a reminder of events he'd rather forget.

Image via LEGO

RELATED: Taika Waititi Says ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is “The Craziest Thing I’ve Ever Done”

It's an interesting scene for the toy manufacturer to replicate, being equal parts relatably fun and deeply sad. But LEGO hasn't shied away from the more telling details, littering the set with empty bottles and a neglected photo of better times hanging on Thor's wall (to say nothing of keeping Stormbreaker at a convenient bottle-opener height). No mention of whether they've captured the unwashed smell Rocket notes in the film, though that might be better left to our imagination anyway.

In any case, the set will be a fun way to channel our anticipation for Thor: Love and Thunder, which wrapped back in June. Chris Hemsworth announced that development by sharing a photo of himself sporting a decidedly un-bro-y physique, but Bro Thor can now live forever in plastic form, as well as in our hearts, obviously.

Bro Thor's New Asgard set will be available on August 1. Check out the photos below for a closer look.

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

KEEP READING: Karen Gillan Teases a "Bonkers" Nebula in 'Thor 4' and Specifies James Gunn, The Russos, and Taika Waititi’s Unique Contributions to the Character

