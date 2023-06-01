Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will soon be able to add a new version of Captain America's shield to their collection. However, instead of vibranium, this shield is made out of LEGOs. LEGO has unveiled a Captain America shield model set, based on its appearance in the MCU. The set includes 3,128 pieces. It is scheduled to be released on August 1.

Once the shield is built, it measures over 18.5 inches (47 centimeters) in diameter. When displaying the model, it rests on a stand. The stand features a nameplate with a "The Infinity Saga" logo, which was when Chris Evans's Captain America/Steve Rogers was a central figure in the MCU. The set also includes a Captain America minifigure based on the character's appearance in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. The figure has his own shield, as well as Mjölnir, which Cap was worthy enough to use in a fight against Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Even before Steve Rogers was introduced in the MCU, the iconic shield was featured as an Easter egg in 2008's Iron Man, as well as Iron Man 2 (2010). In Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), it was revealed that the shield was created by Tony Stark's father Howard (Dominic Cooper). Throughout his appearances in the MCU, Steve used the shield while operating as Captain America. After a fight against Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) near the end of Captain America: Civil War, Steve left the shield behind for Tony, who reminded him that his father was the one who created it. This led to an important moment in Avengers: Endgame, when the two began working alongside each other again, and Tony gave the shield back to Steve. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve decided to go back in time to be with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). Later, an elderly Steve gave the shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

Image via Lego

The Next Captain America Movie

Although Steve Rogers' story in the MCU appears to be over, Sam Wilson has taken up the mantle of Captain America and will star in Captain America: New World Order. The film will also feature several characters from the 2008 MCU film The Incredible Hulk. Tim Blake Nelson will reprise his role as Samuel Sterns. Liv Tyler will also appear as Betty Ross, who was Bruce Banner's girlfriend in The Incredible Hulk. Her father, Thunderbolt Ross, will also appear in the film, played by Harrison Ford. Ford will take over the role from William Hurt, who passed away in 2022.

The LEGO Captain America shield is scheduled to be released on August 1. In the meantime, check out this trailer for Avengers: Endgame below: