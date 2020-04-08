‘LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters’ Brings the DC Superhero Home in LEGO Style

Youth, truth and trust are central to the latest brick-tastic adventure when DC’s Justice League welcomes its newest – and youngest – member in LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters, an all-new, full-length animated feature film in the LEGO DC series. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and the LEGO Group, the film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting April 28, 2020, and on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on June 16, 2020. The Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD releases of LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters feature an exclusive LEGO Minifigure of Shazam (while supplies last).

In LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters, 10-year-old Billy Batson shouts a single word and, with lightning bolts flashing, he transforms into Shazam!, a full-fledged adult superhero. It doesn’t take long for Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman and the rest of the Justice League to take notice and invite the earnest do-gooder to join the team. But to become a member, Billy must reveal his true identity. While fighting off the evil Mr. Mind and Black Adam, Billy learns that he must trust others – and that nothing creates trust like helping those in need. Join the good fight with this giant-sized LEGO DC adventure!

Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings franchise, The Goonies) leads a stellar cast as the voice of title character Shazam. Astin is joined by Troy Baker (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Batman: Arkham Origins) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Nolan North (Young Justice, Pretty Little Liars) as Superman/Clark Kent & Alfred, Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo franchise, DC Super Hero Girls) as Wonder Woman & Lois Lane, Christina Milizia (Bunsen Is a Beast) as Green Lantern Jessica Cruz, James Arnold Taylor (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as The Flash & Dummy, Imari Williams (Transformers: Rescue Bots) as Black Adam & Teth Adam, Fred Tatasciore (Batman Ninja) as Lobo & Oom, Ralph Garman (Family Guy) as the Wizard, Zach Callison (Steven Universe) as Billy Batson & Jimmy Olsen, Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad) as Jeepers, Dr. Sivana & Crocodile Man, Jennifer Hale (Mass Effect franchise) as Mary Batson & L.N. Ambassador, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as The Penguin & Perry White, Jonny Rees (The Lion Guard) as Mr. Mind, Erica Lindbeck (DC Super Hero Girls) as Greeter & Farmer, and Josh Keaton (The Spectacular Spider-Man) as Executive & Terrance.

LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters is produced by Rick Morales (LEGO Scooby-Doo!: Haunted Hollywood) and directed by Matt Peters (LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman – Rage of Atlantis) from a script by Jeremy Adams (Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans). Liz Marshall (Unikitty!) is producer and Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham By Gaslight) is co-producer. Sam Register and Jason Cosler & Jill Wilfert are executive producers.

LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters Special Features (Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD):

From the Warner Bros. Animation vault:

• Teen Titans Go! episode: “Little Elvis”

• Unikitty! episode: “Spoooooky Game”

• Unikitty! episode: “Pool Duel”

LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters will also be available on Movies Anywhere.