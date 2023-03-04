LEGO is joining Disney in celebrating The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary. The toy company has revealed new sets and minifigures inspired by the studio's films. One of the sets is the Lego BrickHeadz Disney 100th Celebration set. It features four important Disney characters: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Mickey Mouse, Snow White, and Tinkerbell.

Oswald starred in multiple animated shorts from Disney before the introduction of Mickey Mouse in 1928. The BrickHeadz set's version of Mickey Mouse is from Steamboat Willie, which was the character's first appearance. 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the studio's first full-length animated film. Tinker Bell, who appeared in 1953's Peter Pan, also appeared in the opening of the television series Walt Disney's Disneyland, which is now known as The Wonderful World of Disney. The LEGO BrickHeadz Disney 100th Celebration Set is now available to purchase.

One of the other sets is the LEGO DUPLO Disney 3in1 Magic Castle. The iconic Disney castle also includes minifigures of Mickey, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck. There is also a minifigure of Fiagro the cat, who has appeared as both Geppetto's cat in 1940's Pinocchio, as well as Minnie's cat in several cartoons. The set allows users to create one large model, a tall tower, or two smaller castle builds. The castle also features multiple Easter eggs for Disney fans. They include the magic mirror from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the rose from 1991's Beauty and the Beast, and the glass slipper from 1950's Cinderella. Another set is the LEGO Disney Celebration Train. The set includes minifigures of Mickey, Minnie, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Woody from Toy Story, and Moana. Each section of the train has a design inspired by the characters and their films. Both the LEGO DUPLO Disney 3in1 Magic Castle and the LEGO Disney Celebration Train will be available to purchase on April 1.

Image via LEGO

The LEGO Disney and Pixar Up House is another set that will be released on April 1. The set includes minifigures of Carl Fredricksen, Russell and Dug. The house even features the balloons used to make the house fly in the film. Up was released in 2009, and went on to become the second animated film to ever be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture after Beauty and the Beast. Disney fans will also be able to collect some of their favorite characters in the LEGO Minifigures Disney 100 blind bags.

The sealed bags include one surprise character, as well as at least one accessory and a collector's information leaflet. In total, there are 18 characters available to collect. One of them will be Mickey, featuring his design from "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" segment from 1940's Fantasia. The other characters available are Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket from Pinocchio, the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, Stitch from Lilo & Stitch, Pocahontas, Cruella de Vil from One Hundred and One Dalmatians, Miguel and Ernesto de la Cruz from Coco, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Robin Hood and Prince John from Robin Hood, Tiana and Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog, the Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Mulan, Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, and Baymax from Big Hero 6. The LEGO Minifigures Disney 100 blind bags will be released on May 1.

Disney has already started celebrating the company's 100th anniversary. The trailers and teasers for the studio's 2023 films feature a special Disney 100 logo. During this year's Super Bowl, an ad was released that looked back at the company's past century of work. Some of the other Disney 100 collectibles include Funko Pop! figures of Mickey Mouse and characters from various films. In January, Marvel began releasing Disney 100 variant covers on select issues of The Amazing Spider-Man comic book series. The covers feature Mickey and his friends as the Marvel superheroes, parodying classic comic book storylines. One cover parodied was the first issue of The Infinity Gauntlet storyline, which was adapted into the 2018 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Infinity War.

The Lego BrickHeadz Disney 100th Celebration set is now available to purchase. The Disney 100 Super Bowl ad can be watched below: