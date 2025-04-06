The history of Disney animation is being celebrated with the Snow White remake currently singing its heart out in theaters. That first Disney Princess kicked off a century of classic films that filled many households with joy. If you're of a certain age, one of the best films of the Disney “Renaissance” era remains Beauty and the Beast. The 1991 musical, in the last 30 years, has received multiple physical media releases, a live-action remake, and a dining hall full of merchandise. Now, LEGO has invited fans to be their guest with their latest massive release.

LEGO’s new Disney-themed set is of Beauty and the Beast's Castle. The highly detailed 2916-piece release comes with 10 mini-figures. This includes Belle, the Beast, Maurice, Cogsworth, Chip, and Mrs. Potts. The last few iconic characters are Lumière, Fifi, Gaston, and LeFou, with the Enchanted Rose setting the romantic mood. The multi-layered and leveled castle recreates magical scenes from the animation. Fans can have dinner with Belle, and you can dance with Belle and the Beast on a spinning floor in the ballroom. The grand staircase is also removable, which will unveil its own secrets. This nostalgic set now joins other recent LEGO Disney releases like Young Simba from The Lion King and Lilo and Stitch’s Beach House.

Put Your Lego Building Skills to the Test With the 'Beauty and the Beast' Castle Set