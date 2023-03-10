It’s officially Super Mario Day! With the new film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, on the way next month, it’s been an amazing time to be a fan of the famous Italian plumber and the Mushroom Kingdom. In preparation for the animated adventure from Universal and Illumination, a new line of movie based toys have been released. However, over the last number of years, the most popular Super Mario product outside the games has been their unique line of Lego. Now, in honor of Super Mario Day, Lego and Nintendo have announced their new sets featuring Donkey Kong and Dry Bowser.

Lego Dry Bowser and Donkey Kong

First up, Dry Bowser’s Castle Battle Expansion set sees Mario on a rescue mission to save Purple Toad from the popular bony Bowser variant. Like the other previously released sets, each character, whether it be Princess Peach or Luigi, will be able to interact with Dry Bowser in different fun ways. There’s a secret entrance to find, you’ll need to defeat various enemies like Dry Piranha Plant, and get the key from Dry Bowser himself. The set will consist of 1,321 pieces and run you $109.99.

Then there’s the new character added to the Mario Lego line up Donkey Kong. There was not much revealed other than the fact that the beloved ape is coming soon, but like the other characters in the Mario wave, Donkey Kong will most likely be able to interact with every previously released play set. Lego even released an adorable teaser image of Lego Mario riding Donkey Kong like he was humorously a Yoshi. Donkey Kong now joins Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Bowser as characters in the Nintendo Lego series.

Image via Lego

While Nintendo has kept most of its famous franchises locked away in the video game medium, Lego was one of the first major partnerships for the company since the failure of the live-action Super Mario Bros. Movie in 1993. The line has been a huge success for both companies and has been a great way to celebrate Mario’s almost 40-year-old history. Each new set has been a love letter to the levels that inspired them. Dry Bowser’s Castle is just another example of that. The Mario Lego have been unique in the fact that they’re more complex than your average Lego figure. Each character thus far has featured built-in sound effects and ways to interact with the world around them. This is not too dissimilar to the way Nintendo’s popular Amiibo figures function. It’s been a wonderfully creative way to expand both new and longtime fans’ love for the Mushroom Kingdom.

When Does The Super Mario Bros. Movie release?

This brings us to The Super Mario Bros. Movie which will be released in theaters on April 5, 2023. Like Mario Lego, the film looks to be a glowing adventurous love letter to every era of this historic video game franchise. While fans anxiously wait for Super Mario Bros. to release, you can pre-order Dry Bowser’s Castle on Lego’s website. The set will be released on August 1, 2023. You can watch Lego Dry Bowser and Donkey Kong full reveals down below.