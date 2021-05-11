The 2,048-piece set features both Monica and Rachel’s and Chandler and Joey’s New York apartments, plus the adjoining hallway.

If you’re a fan of LEGO and Friends, you’re about to spend one-hundred and fifty dollars. That’s because LEGO just announced the new LEGO Friends The Apartments (10292) set and it’s loaded with fan-favorite moments from the series. Coming in at 2,048 pieces, the set features both Rachel and Monica’s apartment as well as Joey and Chandler’s apartment. It also includes the hallway that goes between the two as well as set lights that give you a studio feeling.

Anderson Ward Grubb, LEGO Set Designer commented “Following the success of the LEGO Ideas Central Perk set, we wanted to develop another tribute to this iconic TV show with a focus on the famous apartments. We worked directly from production photos of the set as well as watching and re-watching a lot of episodes so we could capture as many iconic moments as possible. One fun challenge was figuring out how to represent some aspects that change over the course of the show that appear in some episodes and not in others. I am looking forward to seeing if the eagle-eyed fans will spot them.”

Other accessories from the show include the Poking Device; Gladys, Phoebe’s creepy art piece; the cheesecake that falls on the floor; Pat the Dog; the chick and duck, and many more. Like all LEGO sets, the apartment includes seven new minifigures and for the first time ever, Janice will also feature as a minifigure in a classic over-the-top gaudy outfit.

Here are some more details provided by LEGO and a number of images.

RELATED: Watch Two Relationship Therapists Get Ross and Rachel’s Relationship Wrong If you’re a fan of Friends, you’ll be right at home with this latest LEGO homage to your favorite TV series. So many classic storylines have taken place within these walls. Now you can relive your favorites with this LEGO The Friends Apartments (10292) building kit. Enjoy the build, faithfully recreating the apartments. Then explore all the details, with references to best-loved episodes like Monica’s Thanksgiving turkey, Chandler and Joey’s reclining chairs, the chick and the duck, Phoebe’s dollhouse and many more.

Build and display a faithful LEGO version of Joey and Chandler’s apartment and Monica and Rachel’s apartment, plus the adjoining hallway, with this Friends TV show LEGO set.

Packed with authentic details and references to classic Friends episodes, this LEGO The Friends Apartments (10292) building kit for adults will make the day, month and year of any Friends fan.

With 7 minifigures and tons of delightful accessories referencing best-loved moments from the hit TV show, this set looks amazing on display.

Offering an immersive build for adults, this set is the perfect way to celebrate your love of the Friends TV show. It also makes a top gift for anyone who loves Friends collectibles.

Measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 25 in. (64 cm) wide and 12 in. (31 cm) deep. For a smaller display, the carpets lift out to create fun mini models.

Can you spot all the iconic moments celebrated in this set? Like the time the cheesecake falls on the floor, when a cat attacks Ross on the balcony, or when Joey gets the turkey stuck on his head.

You’ll be right at home exploring the authentic furniture and decor within this set. See Joey and Chandler’s reclining chairs, Monica’s green Ottoman, plus Gladys, Phoebe’s creepy painting.

This LEGO The Friends Apartments set is part of a range of creative buildable model sets designed for adult building fans who love stunning design, intricate details and elegant architecture.

The Friends apartment set will be available to LEGO VIP members starting on May 19 and to the general public on June 1.

Gladys or Glynnis?

The "Original Buffay" painting everyone fought to own.

Here come the meat sweats

A Thanksgiving turkey worn on Joey and Monica’s heads.

Giant poking device

Long pole used to see if the Ugly Naked Guy is still alive.

Mrs. Braverman’s cheesecake

Stolen dessert Rachel and Chandler eat off the hallway floor.

Phoebe’s dollhouse

The shoebox house of treasures that goes up in flames.

Reclining roommates

Matching leather chairs where Joey and Chandler watch TV.

Here are a few more images of the set.

