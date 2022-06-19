In celebration of LEGO's 90th anniversary, fans will now have the chance to revisit the brand's classic 1979 Galaxy Explorer set with the release of an upgraded version for a new generation of builders while also honoring the original design. The set comes in a wave of new LEGO set revivals geared toward adult builders such as the LEGO Lion Knights Castle.

With the release of a new version of the LEGO Galaxy Explorer, fans will get to experience both old and new features of the iconic space set. The set comes with two red astronaut figures and two white ones similar to the ones that came with the original set. Alongside the astronauts will be a robot companion that will accompany the explorers in the ship. An interactive accessory for the set includes a surface rover for the astronauts to ride on. However, the main attraction of the set will be the classic spaceship which will be significantly larger than the one LEGO fans first saw in 1979.

Despite its size upgrade, the ship still retains its signature look that fans fell in love with in the original design. The classic design will feature three foldable landing gears, opening rear doors which stores the rover, and a retractable ramp that can be used for the rover to roll down off of. The ship will also include a detailed cockpit, perfectly seated for the four figures in the set, alongside an interior fitted with living quarters featuring two beds, computers, and storage compartments.

RELATED: LEGO Unveils New 'Doctor Strange' Sanctum Sanctorum Set at Lego Con 2022

Classic features that will be returning on the spaceship include its original blue and gray color scheme as well as its dynamic shape. The new set will not include the landing pad or satellite disc that came with the original. Despite that, fans can still find satisfaction with the newer features alongside its upgrade size that will offer plenty of new additional detail to the set.

Unlike the original Galaxy Explorer set which was available for fans as young as 6, the remake will be targeted more toward adult fans 18 and up. The new set will come with 1,254 pieces compared to the original which came with 325 interlocking pieces. The set is available to pre-order for $99.99.

The LEGO Galaxy Explorer set will be released on August 1. The item is now available for pre-order here.