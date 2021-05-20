LEGO has announced a new set created to celebrate the diversity of its fans. Named "Everyone is Awesome," the new set was designed by Matthew Ashton, the Vice President of Design at the LEGO Group and a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The “Everyone is Awesome” set features 11 monochrome mini-figures, each with its own unique hairstyle. Inspired by the rainbow flag of the LGBTQ+ movement, each mini-figure has its own color, set against a minimalistic background that represents human diversity in all its shapes and colors. When all 346 pieces are assembled, the “Everyone is Awesome” set stands 10.24cm tall and has a depth of 12.80cm, a compact format that can be part of anyone’s bookshelf.

Talking about how he came by to design the new set, Ashton said that “Being LGBTQIA+ myself, I knew I needed to step up to the plate and make a real statement about love and inclusivity.” As Ashton tells it, he faced prejudice as a gay man ever since he was a child, and every small gesture counts towards building a world more open to diversity. In Ashton's words:

“I think by taking small steps and having products like “Everyone is Awesome” out there and people representing the LGBTQIA+ community, it allows everybody to see that things do get better over time and there is a place for everybody. That’s what’s been so important to me in getting this set out with a message that we can be really proud of.”

Ashton’s full testimony, which you can read here, is a powerful message that underlines the importance of creating safe spaces for diversity in all spheres of human existence. The “Everyone is Awesome” LEGO set will be sold for $34.99 starting June 1, just in time to start Pride Month. Check out some first-look images below:

